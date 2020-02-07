CORPUS CHRISTI – Brittany Olivares and Lauren Estraca combined for five goals to lead St. Joseph to a 5-2 TAPPS area round win over San Antonio Holly Cross on Friday night at John Paul II High School.
The Lady Flyers advanced to the regional round with an opponent to be determined.
Goalkeeper Jillian Robles finished with 15 saves to lead St. Joseph's defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.