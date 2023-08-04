Since 2020’s state championship season, it’s been St. Joseph’s goal to get back on to the mountaintop it finished on three years ago.

After ending the past two seasons in the regional final round, the Lady Flyers feel confident they can get back to state this year, especially after returning 11 of 13 players from last year.

“It’s been really frustrating to get one game short of the state tournament and then not being able to finish,” said head coach Christa Swanlund about the last two years. “They’re very motivated to go all the way.”

Swanlund is entering her fourth season leading the Lady Flyers and is glad to have five players she started with playing this year as seniors.

“A lot of these seniors, which I have a lot of, know my systems and they know what to expect out of me at practice and they know my coaching style,” she said. “I think we’ll be really strong as far as getting things communicated efficiently and getting them on the court.”

Swanlund is not only going to rely heavily on her seniors, but a few other players as well, including junior outside hitter Adison Ozuna.

Ozuna notched 632 kills, 296 digs, 79 blocks, 46 aces and 22 assists last season and was named MVP on the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 all-area team.

“We have a lot of athletic players and a lot of experience on our team this year, so we’re really set up to have a really strong season,” Swanlund said.

Also playing a large role this year will be senior setter Morgan Korinek, who is one of three players remaining from the title winning team in 2020.

Korinek was glad to be back on the court with her team for practice on Wednesday and knows the familiarity will benefit them during the season.

“It feels really good to be back with all of them. We have a lot of really good team chemistry because the majority of our players are the same ones from last year,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot together and I’m excited for this season.”

Senior right-side hitter Maddie Stefka, who earned honorable mention on the all-area team, felt the same way.

“I think it’s going to be a huge factor for how we play this season, because we all know how each other plays and we mesh really well together,” she said.

St. Joseph ended last season with an overall record of 37-7 and went 14-0 in TAPPS 5A, District 4.

Swanlund knows the team needs to have another successful regular season this year to carry momentum into the playoffs and possibly the state tournament.

“It’s going to take us really committing once we get into the playoffs, and we’re halfway there,” Swanlund said of the steps to win a state title. “It’s going to take us really finishing and I think they really believe that they can really do it this year, so I think that will help.”