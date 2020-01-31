St. Joseph held senior night ceremonies before its TAPPS District 6-5A game against Laredo St. Augustine.
The Lady Flyers (22-8, 4-2) wanted to make sure they had reason to celebrate.
“Tonight was senior night and it was a really special night for the seniors,” said junior Maiya Tillman. “It was out last home game and we tried to make it really special for the seniors and I think we really did that.”
St. Joseph cruised to a 58-6 win over the Lady Knights (0-7 in district).
The game was played with a running clock from the start, and St. Augustine never scored more than two points in any quarter.
Nine players scored for the Lady Flyers, who were led by Jocelyn Washington, who had 14 points, and Kaysa Wunsch, who had 10.
“With every team we play we try and come and be really prepared,” Tillman said. “We just go out and execute and do our job as individuals and as a team and we’re glad to come out with a win.”
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 58, Laredo St. Augustine 6
Points: (SA) Vanessa Martinez 2, Rebecca Silva 2, Sophia Stanfield 2. (SJ) Tara Swor 4, Taylor Foeh 4, Heidi Terry 8, Lauren Theriot 2, Maiya Tillman 9, Cheyenne Stewat 2, Kaysa Wunsch 10, Madison Rather 5, Jocelyn Washington 14. Halftime: St. Jospeh 34-4. 3-pointers: Terry 2, Tillman, Rather. Records: St. Augustine 0-7 in district; St. Joseph 22-8, 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.