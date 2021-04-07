St. Joseph has had a hard time finding time in order to create a winning team.
COVID-19 cancellations with opponents have forced head coach George Clay to reschedule numerous games this season, including Wednesday’s TAPPS Division II District 4 game against The Woodlands Christian Academy.
With no seniors and eight freshmen on the roster, many of whom play multiple sports, the rescheduling has forced the Lady Flyers to practice without a full 15 player team.
To Clay, Wednesday’s game was a learning experience as St. Joseph’s hitters struck out 10 times in a 14-0 loss to The Woodlands.
“We’re taking this as a learning situation,” Clay said. “I do have a lot of young players. I’ve got two or three that have never played softball before, so we’re just taking this season and just work. There’s nothing we can do.”
Alayna St. Jean led off for the Lady Flyers and singled to start the bottom of the first, but three straight strikeouts from The Woodlands starting pitcher McKenna Meadors stranded St. Jean at first base.
St. Joseph never produced another base runner.
“I think that our heads weren’t quite in it,” St. Jean said. “I think we should keep our heads up and not look back on our mistakes but try to fix them. Get the fundamental plays.”
St. Jean pitched all five innings for the Lady Flyers and struck out three batters, but The Woodlands jumped on top quickly.
The Lady Warriors scored nine runs on 10 hits and two St. Joseph errors in the top of the first. Meadors highlighted the inning with a two-run home run.
The Lady Warriors added runs in the third and fourth innings to go up 14-0.
“With young players like this, they beat themselves,” Clay said. “They’re very emotional and when they strike out they feel it hard. I’m trying my best to let them know softball is short term memory. You’ve got to forget it because then it goes into the outfield.”
St. Joseph next plays at The Woodlands Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Friday.
“I want them to develop self confidence,” Clay said. “I think if they get a little more self confidence they can improve tremendously. They’re making a tremendous jump from middle school to high school. Once they get this year under their belt I guarantee they’ll improve.”
TAPPS Division II District 4
The Woodlands Christian Academy 14, Victoria St. Joseph 0 (5 innings)
TWCA: 901 30 — 14 16 0
STJ: 000 00 — 0 1 3
W: McKenna Meadors; L: Alayna St. Jean
Highlights: (STJ) Alayna St. Jean 5.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1-for-2; (TWCA) McKenna Meadors 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ashley Darilek 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Mattie Hopkins 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Katie Wise 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 R.
Records: St. Joseph 2-5, 1-3; The Woodlands 5-3, 2-3
