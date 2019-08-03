St. Joseph captured its first TAPPS Class 5A state championship after a 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 win over Austin St. Michael’s in November.
But second-year coach Summer Brooks is ready to put the celebration behind and prepare for the season ahead.
“We have to maintain our own focus and remember that this is a new team,” Brooks said. “People are playing new positions, and anything can happen. Of course I expect us to get back to the state tournament, but I think it’s even harder to make it back a second year. If we don’t put in the work like we did last season, we won’t get there.”
Brooks helped the Lady Flyers compile a 34-9 record last season.
St. Joseph returns 12 players, including Victoria Advocate Most Valuable Player Savannah Wharton.
Wharton, a senior, finished last season with 332 kills, 92 blocks and 65 digs to lead the Lady Flyers.
“My goal for us is just to build on what we started last year,” Wharton said. “I think this team can be special.”
The team will compete in TAPPS District 6-5A with Corpus Christi John Paul II Laredo St. Augustine and Brownsville St. Joseph Academy.
“We schedule our pre-district very hard and we are going to see a bunch of state finalists from last year,” Brooks said. “Our goal is to go in to district already on top of our game, and I think our schedule will help with that.”
Lady Titans begin season with new coach
Autumn Lance will make her coaching debut when Victoria East plays Edna and Floresville on Tuesday at the East gym.
Lance, who coached the Lady Titans’ junior varsity team last season, was named the head coach at East in April.
“Our big focus is team above self this year,” Lance said. “We want to make sure to do everything possible to be successful on the court.”
Lance replaces Misty Boenig, who will focus on her full-time duties as the head girls soccer coach.
“We have a young team,” said senior Leilani Wimbish-Gay. “But we have a group of girls and a chemistry that will help this team.”
East finished 17-20 last season and posted a 6-10 record in District 30-5A.
The Lady Titans haven’t made the playoffs since 2013.
“We need to have mental toughness and work together as a team,” said senior Lauren Vahalik. “We need to get closer and work harder together.”
East returns four players from last year’s team in Wimbish-Gay, Vahalik, Zakari Perry and Brandalyn Rice.
“We have a lot of girls coming in to fill in big shoes,” Lance said. “It gives us a new look and it makes us the underdog in a sense that nobody knows what we look like. It’s pretty exciting going into the season.”
West looks to keep playoff streak alive
Victoria West will be looking to extend their playoff streak to 10 straight years as they begin their season.
Anita Hill returns for her sixth year in charge of the Warriors, and the team will try to defend its share of the district title.
“We have a great district,” Hill said. It’s very competitive and when we play each other the teams go at it. I can’t wait to get back out there, have fun and compete against everyone”
Victoria West returns several players this year. The team begins its season Thursday in the Columbus Tournament.
West hopes to advance past the area round of the playoffs after coming up short in the second round the past two seasons.
“I think we will continue to be successful if our girls continue to put full effort mentally and physically and in training,” Hill said. “If they keep at it and do those things that will help us to success.”
Treybig-Buzek ready to lead Calhoun
Calhoun will begin next season with a new head volleyball coach in Jenna Treybig-Buzek.
Treybig Buzek, who coached at Industrial last season, was named head coach of the Sandies in April.
“I’m so excited,” Treybig-Buzek said. “It’s crazy because you love the sports at any capacity. Whether it’s playing, coaching or watching, it’s fun to be a part of. Fall is always fun with football and school starting, but I love volleyball even more.”
The Sandies, who reached the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs last season, return six players on this year’s squad.
Calhoun opens the season Tuesday against St. Joseph and Industrial in Port Lavaca.
“My heart is with those girls and I love them so much,” Treybig-Buzek said about playing her former team. “I want nothing but success for them but now I want to beat them. I’m excited to see them again, and I’m excited to see head coach (Kelsey) Vasquez has done with them.”
Goliad looking to get back to state
Jess Odem’s squad will be trying to get back to the state tournament after losing in the Region IV-3A final last year.
The Tigerettes made the UIL Class 3A state tournament each of the three years prior and won the tournament in 2016 and 2017.
“Obviously our goal every year is to get to the state tournament,” Odem said. “Right now our focus is on the rebuild and focusing on getting better everyday. That will lead in to the season and working towards the goal of getting to that state tournament.”
Goliad will defend its District 29-3A title this season. The team finished last season with a 37-7 record and will open this season on Tuesday, against Needville.
“District this year will be more competitive. I think everyone in our district has gotten better, and that’s a good thing. Our goal is to win district again, but it won’t be as easy as previous years. I want us to get better every game, so that when playoffs come there is not doubt in any players mind what we can accomplish.”
Industrial set for season
Industrial will be starting this year with a new head coach in Kelsey Vasquez.
Vasquez was an assistant coach at Calhoun High School last year and joined the Cobra’s after former Industrial coach Jenna Treybig-Buzek left to join Calhoun High in April.
“I think Schulenburg and Hallettsville will be our biggest challenges this year,” Vasquez said. “But in my opinion we should win district, this is a strong team and I think we can make a run.”
Industrial made it to the state semi-finals last year and will try to replicate their success this year under Vasquez’s leadership.
“Our pre-district is good practice for us against some tough competitors,” Vasquez said. “Obviously district is the most important thing for us though and if we stay focused, I think we can do pretty well this season.”
Hallettsville welcomes new coach
Lindsey Hudson is in her first season as head coach of Hallettsville.
Hudson takes over a program that advanced to the Class 3A regional quarterfinal a season ago.
“I want this team to have a tough mentality,” Hudson said. “You have to push the players during two a days and make them believe in themselves. If they can push themselves whenever they have doubt during practice, then that will instill confidence in the players during the games.”
The Lady Brahmas finished third in their district last season last season and will return nine players from last season.
“My goal for the team is to continue with the success that the team accomplished last season,” Hudson said. “We have four seniors that have given blood, sweat and tears for this program and it’s big for the younger players to experience the postseason as well. I want us to get as far as we did last year and continue on into November.”
Halletsville opens the season on Tuesday against Giddings.
Cuero hopes to build under Fletcher
Cuero will begin its season under first-year coach Misty Fletcher.
Fletcher, who coached at Hallettsville last season, is ready to lead the Lady Gobblers.
“The goal is to make playoffs, that should be the goal every season,” Fletcher said. “But along with that, I want this team to compete and gain confidence and get some momentum around Cuero volleyball. I want these girls to enjoy what they are doing, learn and grow. If we do that it will be a good step for our girls program.”
Cuero returns six players from last season.
The team finsihed 19-16 and lost to Devine in the Class 4A bi-district round.
“It’s a very tough district, there’s no doubt about that,” Fletcher said. “Everyone is competitive, and I think the most exciting thing is that you can’t take a game off. Every night you have to show up and play hard or you don’t know what is going to happen. I definitely see us competing with every team in our district.”
Area teams looking for repeat successful seasons
Several area teams made the playoffs last year.
Here is a list of area teams that are poised to have solid campaigns.
Class 2A: Schulenburg, Woodsboro, Refugio, Shiner St. Paul, Yorktown, Shiner, Weimar, Flatonia
Class 3A: Edna, Yoakum, Palacios
Class 4A: El Campo, Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.