The St. Joseph Lady Flyers are moving on to the TAPPS Class 5A softball regional round after a 17-2 run-rule victory over Houston Second Baptist on Wednesday night at the Field of Dreams.
“It feels wonderful, it’s been a while since the girls have made it this far.” said St. Joseph head coach Raul Chapa said. “We’re just looking forward to preparing for next week and seeing if we can win that.”
St. Joseph (23-3) wasted no time offensively. After allowing a home run by the Second Baptist's Emily Rogers, the Lady Flyers responded with nine runs.
Gianna Morris got things started with a single and a stolen base, two batters later Elizabeth Arnecke brought home Morris with a single of her own.
A walk by Aleyna St. Jean and an infield single loaded up the bases for Abby Cantu, who doubled to clear the bases.
“Coach Chapa just told me to stay controlled and that’s what I did.” Cantu said. “I had him in the back of my head, stay controlled, don’t think too much, just go up and hit the ball.”
Cantu’s bases-clearing double was the catalyst for the big inning.
Up by eight runs when she went to the mound in the second inning, Cantu struck out the side.
Cantu struck out eight hitters in four innings and allowed the Eagles (12-8) just three hits. Cantu also drove in four runs.
“She did a tremendous job on both sides,” Chapa said. “On the mound she was pretty much unhittable and then she came through clutch at the plate when we needed her.”
The teams traded runs in the third inning and as they came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Flyers had a chance to end the game via the mercy rule.
Mallory Santana and Mady Rodriguez reached base to start the inning. Morris brought in Santana with a RBI single and an error allowed Rodriguez to score.
With the bases loaded and one out, Avery Grimsinger hit a double into left field to score two runs. more. A Cantu grounder, a sacrifice fly by Zimmerman pushed the score to 16-2 with two outs, and Bella Mikus scored the game-ending run on a throwing error.
“Just seeing how they have been performing as a team all year long I knew we had a good chance to put a lot of runs on the board,” Chapa said of his team’s offensive output.
The Lady Flyers advanced to the regional round against Fort Bend Christian Academy on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.