St. Joseph defeated Houston Westbury Christian 6-0 in the TAPPS bi-district round of the playoffs on Wednesday at the Field of Dreams.
Loren Estraca finished with three goals and Vivian Walliser added two goals and two assists. Brittany Olivares also scored a goal and recorded three assists. Goalkeeper Jillian Robles recorded five saves.
The Lady Flyers advanced to the area round to play San Antonio Holy Cross.
