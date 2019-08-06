PORT LAVACA – Summer Books came into this season expecting her team to contend for another TAPPS state championship.
The first step toward that goal began Tuesday, when St. Joseph played Calhoun and Industrial.
After capturing a 3-2 win over the Sandies, the Lady Flyers faced a difficult task against the Cobras, who advanced to the UIL state tournament last season.
Industrial downed St. Joseph 3-1.
“Industrial did a great job, and the fatigue definitely set in for us against them,” Brooks said. “They executed well and used our fatigue to their advantage, which they should. But we have to get in better shape and execute better when we are tired.”
The first set was a battle that saw both teams trade the lead.
The Lady Flyers and Cobras struggled to gain momentum and the set came down to two points.
The Cobras won the set off a defensive play where they blocked a spike from St. Joseph to win 28-26.
St Joseph opened the season against the same two opponents last season, and Brooks saw similarities with those matches.
“We have a long way to go, this same thing happened last year, where we split with Industrial and Calhoun,” Brooks said. “This should be setting the tone for the season, but I didn’t see a lot of fight from my team tonight and I don’t like that. That is something we are definitely going to work on. We have all of the tools, we just need to have the right mentality.”
Industrial seemed to find a footing in the second set and stormed ahead early to gain a 7-3 lead. But St. Joseph battled back to tie things at 18, before jumping ahead and taking the set 25-19.
The Cobras again jumped out to an early lead in the third set. The Lady Flyers were able to pull into a tie game multiple times, before Industrial won 25-21.
The Cobras continued with their fast start in the fourth set. Industrial took a 10-5 lead and went on to a 25-17 win.
St. Joseph’s Maiya Tillman agreed the Lady Flyers seem to tire, but refused to use it as the reason for the loss.
“The fatigue definitely set in against Industrial,” Tillman said. “We just got done with two-a-days and our legs aren’t the freshest, but at the same time we can’t use that as an excuse. We have to be better as a team and overcome our fatigue in those situations.”
Tillman hopes St. Joseph will turn the loss into a positive.
“We’re still learning how to play together as a group,” she said. “We have to continue to work and come together as a team, but I think we are going to be OK and I expect us to get our chemistry down.”
St. Joseph 3, Calhoun 1
St Joseph 25 25 22 16 15
Calhoun 20 19 25 25 7
Highlights - (SJ) Sarah Rosas 4 aces; Cheyenne Stewart 11 digs, 4 kills; Rachel Ward 17 kills, 2 digs; Savannah Wharton 20 kills ,10 digs, 4 aces; Kyleigh Nethery 8 digs, 3 blocks; Maiya Tillman; 12 digs, 5 kills; Taylor Foeh 6 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Valenzuela 3 digs; Cassidy Rather 11 digs; Madison Korinek 27 digs.
Industrial 3, St. Joseph 1
Industrial 28 19 25 25
St Joseph 26 25 21 17
Highlights – (SJ) Sarah Rosas 16 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 14 digs; Rachel Ward 9 kills; Savannah Wharton 20 kills, 11 digs; Kyleigh Nethery 5 blocks, 4 kills; Maiya Tillman 21 digs, 6 kills; Taylor Foeh 7 kills; Cassidy Rather 38 digs, 4 aces; Madison Korinek 4 digs.
