After enduring a week in which most of the team dealt with illnesses, St. Joseph swept San Antonio Christian (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) on Thursday at the Flyerdome to seal the TAPPS District 4-5A championship and extend its winning streak to 14 matches.
In their first meeting, the Lady Flyers (35-4, 13-0) outlasted the Lady Lions (15-19, 9-4) in five sets on the road.
“I’m just very motivated now that I know I’m just trying to keep myself healthy and the team’s trying to stay healthy,” said sophomore Adison Ozuna. “We’re just ready to go to playoffs and take care of the business we’ve been planning for the whole season. I’m so very proud over everything we’ve accomplished from preseason to now.”
Ozuna, as she has all season for St. Joseph, set the tone from the start on Thursday, picking up a kill and a block as the Lady Flyers opened on a 7-1 run in the first set.
The 6-foot-tall outside hitter finished with a team-high 18 kills in the win along with seven digs and a block. She had the go-ahead kill in the second set and a kill in the third tied the set at 14-14.
“It’s a great sign because they (the team) feed off of her when she gives us energy off of a big kill,” said head coach Christa Swanlund. “The whole team plays into that and they play up with that.”
Supplementing Ozuna’s offensive performance were Bridget Bludau and Maddie Stefka with six kills each. Bludau had seven blocks, as well.
In total, St. Joseph had four players with five or more kills with junior setter Morgan Korinek’s five kills rounding out the quartet. There were six different Lady Flyers to record a kill Thursday night.
“It’s really good to have a lot of consistent hitters, especially when the other team knows about Addy and how consistent she is,” Bludau said. “It’s a really good thing that we’re also consistent and we can also get kills.”
Korinek delivered 32 assists against San Antonio Christian and is nearing the 2,000 mark in her career at St. Joseph.
But her five kills continued to show her versatility for the Lady Flyers.
“I think it’s crucial because when we get up against teams with a smart block,” Swanlund said, “they have to think about all of our hitters and our setter attacking the ball. So it really makes their job hard as far as setting a block when they don’t necessarily know where it’s going to come from each time.”
The Lady Flyers hope to build momentum in their final district game at San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall on Tuesday and playoff tuneup against John Cooper.
Their ultimate goal is a return to state.
“I feel like we’re starting to peak and that’s perfect right before playoffs,” Korinek said. “The communication, the focus. It felt really good to beat them in three.”
