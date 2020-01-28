CUERO – Zha’Vanna Gray hadn’t forgotten what happened the last time Cuero played Gonzales.
The Lady Gobblers had a lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold it.
Gray was determined not to let another lead slip away.
“I realized that it was a big game and my teammates needed me,” she said. “I didn’t have time to hang my head so I had to step up and do what I was out there for.”
Gray was one of three Cuero players in double figures and the Lady Gobblers (20-8, 6-3) captured a 43-33 District 30-4A win over the No. 25 Lady Apaches (23-8, 7-1) on Tuesday night at the Cuero gym.
“I was ready to go,” said Gray, who scored 10 points, most on drives to the basket. “I got a little bit tired, but at the end I realized I had to keep going.”
Cuero jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the first quarter, but scored only four points in the second quarter, and Gonzales pulled within five points at halftime.
“We just picked it up on defense,” said Ashley Price, who led Cuero with 19 points despite playing with a shoulder injury. “Coach (Amy) Crain always says, ‘Weather the cold on shooting and pick it up on defense,’ and that kept me motivated to keep shooting because eventually they were going to fall.”
Ibree Coe scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, for the Lady Gobblers who did not substitute the entire game.
“They’ve played a lot of minutes all-year long,” Crain said. “So that certainly helps. We don’t just run. We condition through drills. Credit to the kids because they’ve got to work hard and they’ve got to go fast in practice to get that conditioning. They’re probably in the best shape they’ve been in a while.”
Gray, a sophomore, played as a freshman, but is in her first season at point guard.
“I played that my whole life,” Gray said. “When I came up here, I played a little bit of a guard. I look at the court and if I see a gap, I attack as soon as possible and don’t wait.”
Crain has seen Gray make great strides during the season.
“She played a lot as a freshman,” Crain said. “She has improved so much. She had a senior point guard in front of her last year and a very good one. She steps in and it’s a tough position to play. It’s like the quarterback on the football team. She has come such a long way in all facets of the game.
“She’s making better decisions and seeing what the defense is giving us and getting the ball in the right player’s hands for us to attack offensively. She’s a lot of fun to watch, she creates so much for us and she’s phenomenal. She’s very, very gifted.”
Devon Williams, who will play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, led Gonzales with 15 points.
The Lady Apaches pulled within 31-29 to start the fourth quarter, but Cuero closed the game with a 12-4 run.
“It’s just my teammates picking me up and making sure I don’t get down about the injury,” Price said. “I don’t think about it too much because anybody that gets a shoulder injury would most likely try and baby it. But we’re a team and we have to stay together so I can’t let them down.”
Clayre Pullin had 20 rebounds for the Lady Gobblers have won four straight games, but still have district games against La Vernia and Navarro, who beat them in the first round, remaining.
“Our focus this second round – you know we finished .500 the first round and all of our games were close,” Crain said. “We felt like we were in them and we felt like we had opportunities. We talked about starting the second round and calling it our round.”
District 30-4A
Cuero 43, Gonzales 33
Points: (G) Sam Barnick 6, Caitlyn Rhoades 2, Choo McCarty 3, Hailey Riojas 3, Hayley Sample 4, Devon Williams 15. (C) Clayre Pullin 2, Ashley Price 19, Te’era Johnson 2, Ibree Coe 10, Zha’Vanna Gray 10.
Halftime: Cuero 22-17. 3-pointers: McCarty, Coe 2. Records: Gonzales 23-8, 7-1; Cuero 20-8, 6-3.
