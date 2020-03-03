Schulenburg has been on a mission this season.
That mission was on full display over the weekend, as the Lady Horns dominated at the Region IV-3A Tournament.
The Lady Horns defeated Aransas Pass by 20 points in the regional semifinal, and Poth 59-38 in the regional final Saturday to earn their second trip to the state tournament.
Schulenburg is riding a 25-game winning streak and will face Shallowater in a semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The winner will advance to the final against the Woodville-Winnsboro winner at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.
“We had one goal in mind at the regional tournament,” said Schulenburg head coach Phillip Eddins. “Poth knocked us out in the regional quarterfinals last year, and we wanted another chance at them. The girls played consistent and kept great defensive intensity in both games. We’ll be counting on that in the state tournament as well.”
Schulenburg had its most successful season to date by compiling a 34-4 record, which was better than the 2003 team that advanced to the state tournament.
Eddins had a feeling this was going to be a special year.
“This senior class, we have won 115 ball games in four years with them,” he said. “I never take for granted getting to the state tournament, but that has been the goal all along for this group.”
That senior class includes Brynlee Hollas, Erin Treybig, Kambri Adams and Abbey Welborn.
Eddins believes those players wealth of experience has been a large reason for the team’s success this season.
“I can’t put into words how valuable it is to have them,” he said. “You walk in at halftime and prepare to make adjustments here and there and the players are already talking about the adjustments that we need to make. They know what they’re doing wrong and what they need to do to be successful.”
The Shorthorns are focused on handling their nerves going into the game, despite facing a Fillies (37-2) team that has a rich history, making the state tournament seven times.
“We just have to settle down and play our style of basketball,” Eddins said. “Those nerves will be there and we don’t have the type of tradition of state tournament appearances that Shallowater does. But we are a confident bunch and I think having practice time there will really help us.”
Win or lose, Eddins will go home proud of what the team has accomplished this season.
“This is the best season so far in Schulenburg history,” he said. “We have 34 wins, which is even better than the 2003 team. But the thing i’m most proud of is not just on the court. Nine of the 10 girls on varsity will be academic all-district. That’s something to be said in and of itself is not only are we successful on the court, but in the classroom as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.