Zakari Perry is getting healthy and it couldn’t come at a better time for Victoria East.
Perry, a senior, sprained her right ankle at the Austin Bowie tournament in November and has been doing everything possible to get back on the floor.
“I’ve been coming to the trainer like I’ve been supposed to and doing extra stuff at home,” Perry said. “I’ve been icing it and moving it. I got myself an ankle brace that ties so whenever I move it’s not going to go anywhere.”
Perry has become more comfortable with the ankle brace and it showed during the Lady Titans’ 66-27 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi King on Tuesday night at the East gym.
Perry scored 10 points and helped East (17-7, 5-2) overcome a slow start before turning the game into a rout in the second half.
“I finally got used to it,” she said of the ankle brace. “At first, you’re panicking because you don’t want to hurt yourself. But once I start getting into the game and I’m playing and I’m into it then I forget and there I am.”
East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North has noticed the improvement since Perry has returned.
“It makes a big difference,” Wimbish-North said. “First of all, she has more size. She’s really, really active on the boards. She has the ability to guard inside and out so today she was on the perimeter. I thought she had good energy. But really her best thing is she rebounds and she can also shoot the ball.”
The Lady Mustangs (4-3 in district) took a 14-8 lead as East went a 5:47 span of the first and second quarters without scoring.
But the Lady Titans closed out the half with an 11-0 run, and outscored King 21-5 in the third quarter.
“We went out to eat before the game and that probably wasn’t a good idea,” Perry said. “We all felt very, very slow. We got chewed out in the locker room and we were like ‘Guys, we’ve got to turn this up and get our stuff together’ and that’s what we did.”
Brandolyn Rice scored 18 points and Leilani Wimbish-Gay added 11 points for the Lady Titans, who scored 47 points in the final two quarters.
“Effort that’s all it was,” Wimbish-North said. “We became faster. You saw our speed. You saw our athleticism because we started playing harder. That tells you the ability of this team when they decide they want to play.”
Titans fall in double overtime
Corpus Christi King's Jordyn Heard blocked a shot with 1.94 seconds left in the second overtime to preserve the Mustangs' 51-50 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Tuesday night at the East gym.
The Titans (7-15, 1-4) had taken a 50-49 lead on a pair of free throws by Ed Clay with 43.50 seconds left.
But the Mustangs (12-12, 2-3) regained the lead on a put-back jumper by Wendell Smith with 18.50 seconds remaining.
Andrew Alexander (13 points), Ethan White (10), Ed Clay (10), Terrence Terrell (9) and Deamien Robles (8) were the only players to score for East, which shot less than 50 percent from the free throw line.
East coach John Howie was disappointed with the loss, but pleased with his team's effort.
"I can take a loss," he said. "But if we play with heart and energy, anything is possible."
Smith scored 17 points to lead King.
Girls
Victoria East 66, Corpus Christi King 27
Points: (K) Ella Ortiz 10, Kimbra Mayberry 4, Serena Gonzalez 2, Beyonce Lane 9, Maurena Hale 2. (E) Hannah Tyler 5, Giani Wimbish-Gay 9, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 4, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 11, Zakari Perry 10, Shazzade Williams 3, Trinity Wallace 4, Brandolyn Rice 18.
Halftime: East 19-14. 3-pointers: Ortiz, Lane, Tyler. Records: King 4-2 in district; East 17-7, 5-2.
Boys
Corpus Christi King 51, Victoiria West 50
Points: (K) D'Anthony Johnson 2, Westin Collins 5, Jordyn Heard 8, J'Dyn Cheatham 10, Dylan Beverly 3, Wendell Smith 17, Jamison McGill 6. (E) Ethan White 10, Deamien Robles 8, Andrew Alexander 13, Ed Clay 10, Terrence Terrell 9.
Halftime: King 23-15. Regulation: 39-39. First Overtime: 47-47. 3-pointers: Cheatham, Robles 2. Records: King 12-12, 2-3; East 7-15, 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.