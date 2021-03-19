Victoria East girls soccer closed out the season with a 4-1 win at Corpus Christi Ray on Friday.
Caroline Breaux scored two goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Kirsten Ysaguirre.
Ysaguirre had two assists, the second scoring April Aguirre, who also led the defense with 11 steals.
Bella Roth added a goal off a Caris Cavazos assist.
Esme Mendez had eight steals on defense and Emma Seiler had nine saves in goal.
The Lady Titans closed out the season winning four of their final six games to finish 6-9-1 in district play and 7-14-1 overall. East finishes in fifth place in District 29-5A.
