Victoria East came up short 3-2 in a District 30-5A match against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Lady Titans received goals from Chloe Spencer and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos, but were unable to answer the Lady Eagles late in the game.
Evelyn Garcia and Spree-Kolos recorded both assists.
East is now 14-5-2 overall and 9-2-1 in district play.
Alyssa Garcia and Emma Seiler combined for nines saves.
The Lady Titans continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi Moody.
