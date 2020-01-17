Winning is important, but it’s not all that matters to Leilani Wimbish-Gay and her Victoria East teammates.
The Lady Titans blew out to a 17-2 lead over Corpus Christi Ray at the end of the first quarter, but were far from satisfied.
“I don’t think we came out the right way,” Wimbish-Gay said. “I don’t think we were focused when we were stretching and warming up. So it was just our focus.”
The Lady Titans cruised to a 59-26 win on Friday night at the East gym, but they know they have work to do to improve their position in the District 30-5A race.
East (20-7) currently stands in third place after improving to 8-2 in district play.
“I just think we need to clean up some things and I don’t know where our focus was,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I mean Ray played hard, but there were some shots we were missing underneath the basket.”
Wimbish-Gay scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half, as the Lady Titans forced turnovers and did a better job of converting on the offensive end.
“We just usually come together and we have to pick it up and push forward,” she said. “I feel like nobody can stop me going to the hole. I just take it every single time.”
Gianni Wimbish-Gay scored 10 points, and Renae Mendieta and Brandalyn Rice each had eight for East, which never allowed the Lady Texans (4-6 in district) to score more than 10 points in any quarter.
“We kind of threw the ball away a lot,” Wimbish-North said. “Execution-wise offensively we didn’t do well. I thought our defensive effort was good. I don’t have any complaints over that. I just think we need better discipline on offense and that’s the thing that concerns me.
“We have to value the basketball more,” she added. “There’s no reason why if we take care of the basketball we have more opportunities and we should have scored more points than we did.”
Wimbish-North understands what’s ahead for the Lady Titans with games against Corpus Christi Carroll and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on the schedule.
“There are some things we need to clean up,” she said. “We just have to continue to pound it in that we can be better because I feel like we have a really talented team. We’ve got to be to the point where we show how good a team we are.”
Leilani Wimbish-Gay has no doubt East has the ability to reach its potential.
“We have great chemistry,” she said. “We always work hard with each other. It’s just how close we are as a team. We’re just working hard in practice and getting ready for the teams we lost to. We’re trying to strive for the goals we want to get.”
DISTRICt 30-5A
Victoria East 59, Corpus Christi Ray 26
Points: (R) Karely Cruz 5, Precious Stewart 3, Journae Williams 2, Leiloni James 4, Mikoesa Cazarez 2, Maddy Mendoza 1, Rena Hernandez 2, Jazlein Medina 7. (E) Hannah Tyler 3, Giani Wimbish-Gay 10, Azlyn Rodriguez 4, Renae Mendieta 8, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 26, Brandalyn Rice 8.
Halftime: East 26-12. 3-pointers: G. Wimbish-Gay 2, Tyler. Records: Ray 4-6 in district; East 20-7, 8-2.
Texans cruise to win over East
Jalen Williams scored 25 points to lead Corpus Christi Ray to a 70-46 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Friday night at the East gym.
The Texans led by 13 points at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Ray imroved to 19-5 overall and 8-0 in district.
Daemien Robles, Ed Clay and Terrence Terrell each scored 10 points for the Titans, who dropped to 8-17 and 2-6 in district.
Corpus Christi Ray 70, Victoria East 46
Points:(R) Ryan Nurenberg 11, Trey Cuevas 6, Jalen Williams 25, Marcus Guzman 3, Anello Hill-Zanoni 3, Cole Dennis 16, Isaac Dixon 6. (E) Kaiden Perry 6, Ethan White 2, Daemien Robles 10, Ed Clay 10, Terrence Terrell 10, Jayden Kueker 8.
Halftime: Ray 35-22. 3-pointers: Dennis 4, Williams 2, Cuevas 2, Nurenberg, Dixon, Robles 2, Perry, Clay, Terrell. Records: Ray 19-5, 8-0; East 8-17, 2-6. JV: East 55-53.
