KINGSVILLE – Brandalyn Rice was all smiles after her performance against Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Friday night.

The Victoria East senior blocked a few shots, stole some passes and scored a game-high 24 points. 

But what made her successful night even better was knowing her team was moving on after the Lady Titans cruised to a 62-44 Class 5A area round win over the Chargers at the Steinke Psychical Education Center in Kingsville.

"It was very important for me to come out how I did," Rice said. "We played from the inside out, and it felt good. But now we have to keep going. We have to come out strong and finish strong."

East (27-9) is back in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and will face a familiar opponent in Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

The Lady Titans and Lady Eagles, who are District 30-5A opponents, will face off Tuesday in Sinton with a time to be determined. 

"We're going to have to get ready," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "We beat them once and we split against them. We know it's going to be a war, but we're going to fight and try to get the victory."

The Lady Titans and Chargers got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but it was East that took control in the second.

Rice scored 11 of the team's 18 points in the quarter to help give East a 31-19 halftime lead. 

"Size wise, they had nobody that could keep up with her," Wimbish-North said of Rice. "Her presence in the paint made all the difference. We knew we needed to get the ball to her."

The Chargers (29-6) mounted a comeback in the second half as East's leading scorer Leilani Wimbish-Gay found herself in foul trouble.

But East responded with its defense and the dominance of Rice and other role players gave the Lady Titans the advantage. 

Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Zakari Perry and Giani Wimbish-Gay combined for 26 points to pace the offense.

Renae Mendieta, Trinity Wallace and Azlyn Rodriguez also combined for 10 points. 

"With Leilani in foul trouble, we joined together and worked as a team," Rodriguez said. "Now I hope we can go far. God has a plan for us and I know we can do it."

"The rest of the kids stepped up and got it done with her on the bench," Wimbish-North added. "I commend them and each one of them played a part."

East and Veterans Memorial split during district play.

The Lady Eagles captured a 80-61 win on Dec. 17 but East responded with a 55-46 win Jan. 24. 

"I feel like we know what their strategies are," Rodriguez said. "But they better be ready because we're taking it. We're taking the win."

Class 5A area round

Victoria East 62, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 44

Points - (E) Brandalyn Rice 24, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 12, Giani Wimbish-Gay 6, Zakari Perry 8, Azlyn Rodriguez 3, Renae Mendieta 5, Trinity Wallace 4. (BVM) Alex Parchmont 9, Caite Esquivel 11, Lizzy Garza 18, Alexa Torres 2, Valentina Mar 2. Halftime: East 31-19. 3-pointers: Alex Parchmont 1. Record: East 27-9, Brownsville 29-6.

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

