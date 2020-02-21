Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay shoots over two Brownsville Veteran Memorial defenders during the first quarter of Friday’s Class 5A area round game at the Student Psychical Education Center in Kingsville.
Victoria East's Giani Wimbish-Gay goes for a layup against Brownsville Veteran Memorial during the first quarter of Friday's Class 5A area round game at the Student Psychical Education Center in Kingsville.
KINGSVILLE – Brandalyn Rice was all smiles after her performance against Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Friday night.
The Victoria East senior blocked a few shots, stole some passes and scored a game-high 24 points.
But what made her successful night even better was knowing her team was moving on after the Lady Titans cruised to a 62-44 Class 5A area round win over the Chargers at the Steinke Psychical Education Center in Kingsville.
"It was very important for me to come out how I did," Rice said. "We played from the inside out, and it felt good. But now we have to keep going. We have to come out strong and finish strong."
East (27-9) is back in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and will face a familiar opponent in Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Victoria East celebrates after winning Friday's Class 5A area round game at the Student Psychical Education Center in Kingsville.
Charlie Blalock/ Special to the Advocate
The Lady Titans and Lady Eagles, who are District 30-5A opponents, will face off Tuesday in Sinton with a time to be determined.
"We're going to have to get ready," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "We beat them once and we split against them. We know it's going to be a war, but we're going to fight and try to get the victory."
The Lady Titans and Chargers got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but it was East that took control in the second.
Rice scored 11 of the team's 18 points in the quarter to help give East a 31-19 halftime lead.
"Size wise, they had nobody that could keep up with her," Wimbish-North said of Rice. "Her presence in the paint made all the difference. We knew we needed to get the ball to her."
