The Lady Titans needed a momentum-building game before their matchup with district-leading Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday.
Victoria East had struggled in all phases of the game against Corpus Christi Ray on Friday but hosted a Corpus Christi Moody team in last place in District 29-5A.
After falling behind in the first inning, East came back with a pair of big innings to come away with a 10-2 victory.
Moody was able to strike first, loading the bases with three straight two-out hits in the top of the first before scoring two runs on a fielding error.
A'Nasia Wallace and Tal Evans singled in the bottom of the inning, but East failed to score a run.
It was the bottom of the lineup that kick-started the Lady Titans' rally in the next inning.
Savannah Chavez and Mariah Steen tied the game with a pair of RBI hits.
East then took the lead after Kelsey Perez reached on a fielding error that allowed Chavez and Steen to score. Perez scored the Lady Titans' fifth run of the inning on an RBI groundout from Brooke Escalona as the Titans led 5-2 after two.
East added another run with Gabi Gomez's RBI groundout that scored Wallace, putting the Lady Titans ahead by four runs after four.
Steen added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Wallace then followed her up with a two-RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch to put East ahead 10-2.
Wallace finished the night going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
East threatened to walk it off in the fifth, but Madison Lemons flied out to end the inning with two runners in scoring position.
Rylie Ramos replaced Kailyn Salas on the mound in the fourth, giving up no runs and striking out five over the final four innings.
A three-up, three-down seventh inning from Moody sealed the 10-2 victory for East.
East next plays against Corpus Christi Carroll at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
For full stats and interviews, go to advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
