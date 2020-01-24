Victoria East fell 2-0 to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday night.
It was the first district loss of the season for the Lady Titans, who are now 8-4-1 on the season and 3-1 in district play.
April Aguirre and Jonbenet Limon combined for 24 steals to lead East’s defense.
