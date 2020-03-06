Victoria East’s Chloe Spencer prepares to kick the ball during Friday’s District 30-5A match against Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium. For a full recap of the East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, including video and a photo gallery, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
"With so many seniors, we want to teach the younger players how to lead and how to play Titan soccer," Gay added.
Spencer and the Lady Titans looked to be in playoff form against Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday night.
Spencer, a Grambling State University signee, recorded a hat trick, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos added two goals and Lauren Vahalik found the net to help lead the Lady Titans to a 6-1 District 30-5A win over the Lady Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
East is now 16-4-2 overall and 11-1-1 in district play.
"We're continuing to get better with each game," said East coach Misty Boenig. "We want to do things even better than we have before, and I think they are playing good soccer. Passing is getting better and we are making connections we couldn't make earlier in the season. These ladies want it and their drive is there."
