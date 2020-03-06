Victoria East captains Chloe Spencer and Madisen Gay know how important the next few weeks are going to be. 

The Lady Titans have two regular season games left before the playoffs.

Spencer and Gay, who are both seniors, want to make sure East is ready. 

"These next few games are important because these are the roots to how our playoffs are going to be," Spencer said. "I want to lead and not be selfish. I want to be humble and take accountability."

"With so many seniors, we want to teach the younger players how to lead and how to play Titan soccer," Gay added.

Spencer and the Lady Titans looked to be in playoff form against Corpus Christi Carroll on Friday night.

Spencer, a Grambling State University signee, recorded a hat trick, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos added two goals and Lauren Vahalik found the net to help lead the Lady Titans to a 6-1 District 30-5A win over the Lady Tigers at Memorial Stadium.

East is now 16-4-2 overall and 11-1-1 in district play.

"We're continuing to get better with each game," said East coach Misty Boenig. "We want to do things even better than we have before, and I think they are playing good soccer. Passing is getting better and we are making connections we couldn't make earlier in the season. These ladies want it and their drive is there."

"It feels great," Spencer added. "It's an exciting way to end senior night."

Two of Spencer's three goals were assisted by Vahalik and Spree-Kolos. Spencer recorded the assist for Spree-Kolos' first goal and her second was assisted by Isabella Martinez.

Vahalik's second half goal was assisted by Monique Hunte. 

East goalkeeper Alyssa Garcia finished with three saves in goal.

"We're a family on and off the field," Gay said. "We know how each other plays and it helps." 

The Lady Titans continue district play Tuesday against Corpus Christi King and wrap up the regular season next Friday against crosstown rival Victoria West.

"We're going to keep working hard for the playoffs," Gay said. "We're not going to take any team lightly."

Gallery: Victoria East girls and boys soccer

The Victoria East's boys and girls soccer teams took on Corpus Christi Carroll during a District 30-5A match at Memorial Stadium. The boys won against Carroll 6-0 and the girls defeated Carroll 6-1.

1 of 14

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

