Victoria East junior Alyssa Garcia knew Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial would present a challenge as the top team in District 30-5A.
But the first-year goalkeeper was ready.
“Veterans Memorial is a phenomenal team, and they’ve been phenomenal since they opened their school,” Garcia said. “Coming up against them as keeper was a big deal, but I went hard, and that’s what I want to keep doing for my team. Everything I do is for my team.”
Victoria East goalkeeper Alyssa Garcia after the Lady Titans’ match against Veterans Memorial. This is Garcia’s first season on varsity. pic.twitter.com/N6x6LNcKAz— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 30, 2019
The Lady Titans struck first on a goal by Chloe Spencer with 26 minutes left in the first half, but the Lady Eagles tied the game in the second half and the final result was a 1-1 tie on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Chloe Spencer knocks it through to give East a 1-0 lead over Veterans Memorial. 26:33 first half. @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/H24KWinBtF— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 30, 2019
East had its chances late, but both defenses held their own in the second half.
“They’ve (Veterans Memorial) shut down teams 6-0, 7-0 and being able to have a tie instead of a loss was better than getting a loss,” said Garcia, who finished with six saves. “The one goal they had was a mistake on our part but we kept going and that’s all that matters.”
April Aguirre led the defense with 12 steals, while Lauren Urban picked up the assist on Spencer’s goal.
The Lady Titans are now 5-4-3 overall and 2-0-2 in district play.
“This game is our motivation for the next time we see them,” Spencer said. “Veterans Memorial was a tough team to go against, but next time we’ll come back harder.”
Victoria East’s Chloe Spencer after the Lady Titans’ tie with CC Veterans Memorial. Spencer scored East’s lone goal in the first half. @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/t0JD0jDNwC— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 30, 2019
East continues district play Friday against Corpus Christi Moody.
The Lady Trojans are coming off a bye week.
“Ou preparation is to continue to work on our passes and make connections,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “We’re going to have to improve each game with each opponent. Moody has speed up top, and our offense will have to look at that and be ready.”
“We have to put everything on the field,” Spencer added. “We’re going to prepare with harder practices and not take any team lightly.”
Lady Titans staying warm before their team prayer. East takes on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in a District 30-5A match. ⚽️ @VEHSTitanSoccer pic.twitter.com/DivRuvyevU— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 30, 2019
Victoria East boys fall to CC Veterans Memorial
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial scored three goals in the first half and four in the second half to run away with a 7-1 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Alex Royo and Carlos Elizondo each scored two goals for the Eagles, who improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in district. Dylan Blough scored the lone goal for East.
The Titans (3-4-2, 2-1-1) will look to bounce back when they continue district play Friday on the road against Corpus Christi Moody.
East boys ready to go against CC Veterans Memorial. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cgWFmlNbh7— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 30, 2019
