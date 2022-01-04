Victoria East had one of its best fourth quarters of the season against Corpus Christi Ray.
The key for the Lady Titans going forward is finding a way to put together four good quarters.
“We have to be ready to come up and shoot,” said sophomore Navaeh Sanchez. “You don’t really know what to expect. Film is really different than what they want to do on the court. You might start slow, but as long as you keep pushing through the whole game it will come out with a good outcome.”
The Lady Titans got the outcome they wanted by pulling away in the final quarter for a 45-28 win over the Lady Texans (7-14, 1-6) on Tuesday night at the East game.
East outscored Ray 12-3 in the fourth quarter and improved to 12-15 on the season and 5-2 in district.
“We did have a good fourth quarter,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We had to make an adjustment defensively because they were kind of hurting us so we went to our other (zone) defense. I don’t think they were ready for that. So that was good for us.”
Nevaeh scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter, and Hannah Tyler, who had not scored until late in the third quarter, added seven of her 10 points in the quarter.
“We weren’t all on the same team last year,” Sanchez said. “But all the practices we’ve gone through and all the open shots we’ve put up. It’s gotten a little better.”
Wimbish-North would still like to see improvement on the offensive end. C’niaha Randle led East with 12 points, with all coming in the first half.
“I just think there are times where we have some opportunities like 2-on-1 and stuff where we’re not really executing all the time,” Wimbish-North said. “We were struggling in the paint hitting shots. People are going to bump you, but you’ve got to be able to score, especially in the paint.”
East led 22-7 with 2:50 left in the first half, but the lead shrunk to six points by halftime, and stood at eight going into the fourth quarter.
Sanchez hit a pair of free throws and after five points by Tyler, she made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 15 points.
“I don’t shoot that many 3s anymore,” Sanchez said. “I shot a lot last year, but I try to focus on becoming more of a well-rounded player.”
Wimbish-North is pleased with the progress Sanchez and her teammates have made.
“I thought Nevaeh had a good game,” Wimbish-North said. “You noticed she got some deflections at the end. I thought she did a good job. We are progressing. We’ve just got to continue to work to get better. Overall, I’m happy with the win.”
District 29-5A
Victoria East 45, Corpus Christi Ray 28
Points: (R) Jayden Cantu 5, Hannah Reyes 3, Marley Sims 4, Haley Anderson 14, Dana Hernandez 2. (E) C’niaha Randle 12, Hannah Tyler 10, Nevaeh Sanchez 7, Ariel Haas 7, Lamira Cleveland 5, Kamdyn Watts 2, Chloe Buckner 2.
Halftime: East 22-16. 3-pointers: Tyler 2, Sanchez, Cantu. Records: Ray 7-14, 1-6; East 12-15, 5-2. JV: East 45-13.
