Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North has stressed getting back to basics this season.
The Lady Titans had no doubt what her message meant.
“Last year, we really didn’t do our man-to-man, and she was like ‘We need to get back to it,’ ” said senior Leilani Wimbish-Gay. “East is known for its man-to-man defense. We’ve been playing, working hard and you can’t score on us.”
The Lady Titans (8-4) carried their relentless defensive pressure into the District 30-5A opener, and the result was a 61-17 win over Calhoun on Tuesday night at the East gym.
“The thing we’ve been preaching to the kids is that their effort defensively, that’s important,” Wimbish-North said. “We have to, in order for us to be successful with the girls, we have to play pressure defense.”
Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay shoots a free throw during Tuesday’s District 30-5A opener against Calhoun at the East gym.
Shelby Miller | samiller@vicad.com
The Lady Titans scored the game’s first nine points and led 31-3 before the Sandies (4-4) converted their first field goal with 7:45 left in the second quarter, and made only six the entire game.
“We’re making them do it the whole time so they’re having to learn to push through and even when they’re tired,” Wimbish-North said. “We’re extremely proud of how these kids are working defensively.”
East also did a good job of getting the ball in the post, where Wimbish-Gay scored a game-high 17 points and Brandalyn Rice scored 12.
“We have to talk to the guards outside the paint so they can see you and get you the ball and we can score,” said Rice, a junior. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot, especially working with Coach North and Coach (Jan) Lahodny. They’ve really worked us this season so far.”
“Every time our post player gets the ball from the high post we always look for our partner,” Wimbish-Gay added. “That’s how we mostly score. B and me are the biggest ones in the paint, so we play from inside-out. Once they start reading, then we go outside and they start knocking shots down.”
Wimbish-Gay used two units, and they combined to hold Calhoun scoreless for a 15-minute, 46-second stretch from the second to the fourth quarter.
“We’re excited,” Wimbish-North said. “If you look at us now, we’re a better team, and that’s what you want.”
