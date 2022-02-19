After bagging three goals in the second half to go up 3-0 against the Corpus Christi King Lady Mustangs, the Victoria East Lady Titans were unable to stop a late offensive barrage that brought ended the game at a 3-3 draw Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The two teams traded shots often in the first half, only to see the opposing defense shut down attempt after attempt.
Following halftime adjustments, the Lady Titans (4-11-2, 4-3-2) came out swinging when Hailey Bast blasted a shot past the King goalie, putting the Lady Titans on the board one minute into the second half.
The surging continued when Adisin Padilla raced past the King defense and scored at the 16:37 mark.
At the 9-minute mark, Bella Roth struck the ball from the outside wing, watching it sail into the corner of the net, giving her team a 3-0 lead.
“I felt like we came out very strong and played a very hard game. We were focused on making runs through consistent passes, allowing us to control the ball in the second half,” said Roth.
Down 3-0, the Lady Mustangs flipped a switch on offense and scored three unanswered goals. They scored at 8:05, 3:29, and 2:02 to bring the contest to a draw.
“We talked at halftime about how to connect a little more on offense in order to put the ball in the back of the net. We executed that very well,” said Titan coach Misty Boenig.
The system the Lady Mustangs play leads to quick goals when they get their momentum going.
“They had a couple breakaways. That’s just the type of team King is," Boenig said Going into that last 8 minutes, defensively we just couldn’t hold them. They were able to get more opportunities than we would have liked.”
