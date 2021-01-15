Victoria East went into Friday needing to bounce back.
A loss to Flour Bluff on Tuesday had left the Lady Titans tied with Victoria West in the district 29-5A standings with the two crosstown rivals meeting Friday in a matchup that could have playoff implications.
“We tried not to talk about that loss too much,” said East head coach Yulondan Wimbish-North. “We didn’t want to have them sitting there thinking about too much about it. We wanted to focus on the game plan and how we were going to win this game. We didn’t even mention how we were tied with West in district because we didn’t want to give them any more to think about. We just wanted to focus on our game plans.”
The Lady Titans got the better of their crosstown rivals as they played in the Victoria West gym, beating the Warriors 49-30 and moving one step closer to securing that second spot in district.
West came out strong, taking an early lead, but East was able to bounce back and take a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
“We tried to get out in transition and play fast at the start, and we did a really good job of that at the start,” said West senior Ashley Giesalhart.” They made some adjustments and we didn’t play well enough in the second and third and that made the difference.”
East found its footing in the second, taking control of the game and going into halftime with a 24-13 lead.
"We just needed to play together," said East senior Gianni Wimbish-Gay. "We just had to come out and focus on what we needed to do — not the other team."
It was more of the same from the Lady Titans in the second half as East continued to build its lead until the final whistle.
Brandalyn Rice finished the game with 18 points while Wimbish-Gay finished with 11 for East. Ashley Giesalhart had 16 to lead West, and Aaliyah Castillo had 7.
"We have to continue to work on our offense," said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. "We have to keep working on moving the ball, on our shooting, and we have to get better when we're facing a tough man defense that is up in your face like East's is. When were able to do that, we'll be a much better team."
This was the last time the seniors will take part in a regular season East-West matchup, and Wimbish-North said she would miss playing against the crosstown rival.
"It was kind of a sad feeling, knowing that this might be the last time we get to play those guys," Wimbish-Gay said. "I thought about that during the game, and it's just part of our senior year having these last games, and it's bittersweet."
East will look to keep things going on Tuesday when it faces Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, which sits first in district.
"We just have to keep playing together and really do well defensively," Wimbish-North said. "If we do that we can beat anyone."
District 29-5A
Victoria East 49, Victoria West 30
Points: (E) Brandalyn Rice 18, Giani Wimbish-Gay 11, Ariana Ramseyn 8, Hannah Tyler 7, Aleyah Bryant 2, Lamira Cleveland 2;
3-Pointers: Tyler 2, Ramsey 2, Castillo, Giesalhart; Halftime: East 24-13
