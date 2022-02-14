Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North was initially unsure of what to tell her team as it faced an almost must-win situation in its final six District 29-5A games.
But Wimbish-North decided the best approach was to put the facts right in front of her players.
“At first, I said ‘Oh my gosh, if I tell these kids this maybe it will freak them out,’” Wimbish-North recalled. “I thought it was very important that they had to understand when they were facing. So I just told them and I showed it to them.”
The Lady Titans (17-18) responded by winning five of the six games to clinch the fourth seed in the playoffs and ensured the team’s streak of never missing the postseason remained alive.
East will open the playoffs with a bi-district game against District 30-5A champion Rio Grande City (28-9) at 6:30 p.m. at the San Diego gym.
“I thought the kids responded well,” Wimbish-North said. “We went through a lot. There were two games where the kids didn’t have a varsity coach and we were missing players in the second round and they played their little hearts out.”
The Lady Titans actually clinched a playoff berth with a win on the road over Corpus Christi Ray, but finished the regular season with a win at home over Corpus Christi Moody.
“We’re thinking Moody’s going to win all their games and we’ve got to win all our games,” Wimbish-North said. “We meet them in the last game, we have to beat them. Well, Moody goes on the road and loses to West. Now, we have two games left and need to win one game. So we go on the road and take care of business against Ray. It’s not going to matter what happens against Moody, but we pulled it on out.”
Wimbish-North is convinced the way the Lady Titans finished the season is a sign of the team’s growth.
“If you ask our last few opponents and talk to them, they would say that’s not the same team, they’re playing at a different level,” Wimbish-North said. “I’m hoping we can continue to do that because this team has peaked at the right time.”
East knows it will face a challenge against Rio Grande City. The Rattlers went undefeated in district and have won their last 12 games.
“I know they’ve gone undefeated in district,” Wimbish-North said. “They’re fundamentally sound. They have a combination of good perimeter players as well as good posts. I still think it’s a game we can win.”
NOTES: Tickets are $4 and available only online at the San Diego ISD website...The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of the McAllen High-Brownsville Pace game.
