Alayeh Bryant doesn’t get a lot of playing time, but she’s determined to make the most of her opportunities.
Bryant came off the bench and scored 11 points as Victoria East ran off with a 67-22 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday night at the East gym.
“It was great,” Bryant said. “The energy that was coming from the bench really helps. It was just like all the support from the fans was great.”
The game was never in doubt, as the Lady Titans (21-7, 9-2) blew out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Buccaneers (9-23, 0-11) had trouble getting the ball across midcourt and scored only 12 points in the first three quarters.
“We worked on some things defensively that we wanted to just to kind of look at rotations and stuff,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I think we missed a lot of layups. We need to work on that because we’ve got to finish. We would have had more points if we made our layups.”
East’s Zakari Perry admitted the team had a hard time focusing with such a big lead.
“I think it’s a mental thing,” she said. “You’re not playing like yourself and how you should be or because it’s not a competitive team you slack off and you shouldn’t.”
Bryant came into the game in the third quarter and scored nine points, including a 3-pointer.
“Sometimes those kids don’t get to play as much,” Wimbish-North said. “You’re assessing where we could play people.”
Bryant watches her teammates and finds areas where she can improve.
“I see all my teammates hustling and going from offense to defense,” she said. “I want to work on my speed and getting better on man-to-man defense.”
Perry was happy to see the reserves get a chance to play.
“It helps us to push harder while we’re in to try and get the score up,” she said, “so our other people can play.”
The Lady Titans will head back in the gym for Friday’s game against second-place Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“Sometimes it’s just about the game and how the game goes,” Perry said. “It’s about how we should be moving on the court and just playing basketball and not worrying about anything else.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 67, Corpus Christi Miller 22
Points: (M) Alyssa Jaimes 3, Esmeralda Hill 10, Madelyn Luis 6, Serenity Simmons 1, Paris Watson 2. (E) Hannah Tyler 5, Giani Wimbish-Gay 9, Leshante Jones 2, Renae Mendieta 7, Alayeh Bryant 11, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 17, Zakari Perry 8, Trinity Wallace 8.
Halftime: East 38-9. 3-pointers: Luis 2, Jaimes, Tyler, G. Wimbish-Gay, Bryant. Records: Miller 9-23, 0-11; East 21-7, 9-2.
Buccaneers down Titans
Corpus Christi Miller broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and captured a 60-45 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Tuesday night at the East gym.
The Buccaneers (19-6, 7-2) led 42-38 heading into the final quarter, but used a pressing defense to break the game open.
The Titans (8-18, 2-7) got off to a fast start and led 16-10 after the first quarter, and trailed 27-26 at halftime.
But East scored only 19 points in the second half and were plagued by turnovers created by the Miller press. The Bucs also converted nine 3-pointers.
Daemien Robles scored 13 points and Andrew Alexander scored 10 points to pace East.
District 30-5A
Corpus Christi Miller 60, Victoria East 45
Points: (M) Lonnie Adkins 3, Brian Wig 13, Cassius Clay 5, Andrew Body 8, Malik Edwards 7, Manely Davis 6, Albert Livingston 8, Malaki Winn 2, Ranene Nedd 8. (E) Ethan White 3, Daemien Robles 13, Andrew Alexander 10, Ed Clay 7, Terrence Terrell 7, Jayden Kueker 5.
Halftime: Miller 27-26. 3-pointers: Wig 3, Davis 2, Livingston 2, Clay, Edwards, Robles 2, Alexander 2. Records: Miller 19-6, 7-2; East 8-18, 2-7. JV: Miller 52-46.
