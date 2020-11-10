Victoria East had an idea it might be facing an uphill battle when Gianni Wimbish-Gay picked up her third foul with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.
But the Lady Titans refused to fold and took a 22-21 lead against Fulshear into halftime of their home opener Tuesday night at the District Event Center.
“I think that changed the tone of the game,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We might have been in a different spot had she still been in there. But the girls they actually hung in there. I think that was good to be able to play without her.”
East (1-1) was able to withstand the temporary loss of its point guard, but couldn’t overcome the Chargers’ 3-point barrage in the third quarter and dropped a 54-53 decision.
Fulshear (2-0) converted six mostly uncontested 3-pointers in the third quarter and surged to a 12-point lead.
“We talked about rotating and we knew who the shooters were,” Wimbish-North said. “We weren’t getting out there and they were knocking down shots.”
Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North on the Lady Titans’ 54-53 loss to Fulshear. pic.twitter.com/fjHiVVwT6v— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 11, 2020
The Lady Titans were able to get the ball inside to post Brandalyn Rice in the first half. Rice scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, and Wimbish-Gay scored all her 11 points in the second half.
“They were double teaming and towards the end they nearly had three people on me,” Rice said. “It was hard to get the ball inside.”
Brandalyn Rice scored 24 points in Victoria East’s 54-53 loss to Fulshear. pic.twitter.com/UnnBniLjiS— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 11, 2020
East also struggled from the free throw line. Rice converted 6 of her 9 attempts, but the rest of the team went 6 for 17.
“It’s about execution and taking it easy on the fouls,” Rice said. “Some of our strongest players had a few fouls in the first half and barely got to play the second half.”
The Lady Titans trailed by double digits with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter before making a late surge keyed by their man-to-man defense.
Victoria East’s Lamira Cleveland scores on a pass from Gianni Wimbish-Gay. pic.twitter.com/uCtjYV9A5c— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 11, 2020
Hannah Tyler made a 3-pointer to pull East within 54-51 with 42 seconds remaining, and the Lady Titans got the ball back with 11.2 seconds on the clock.
But Tyler’s 3-point attempt was short, and Layla Higgins’ follow shot at the buzzer left the final margin at one point.
“I was proud of the team,” Wimbish-North said. “We could have folded, but we fought back. They did a good job in the end. We came up on the short end of the stick. What I’m telling them is we’ve got to learn and get better.”
Non-District
Fulshear 54, Victoria East 53
FULSHEAR: Ese Ogbevire 15, Tatiana Washington 2, Reina Flores 11, Kylee Ashman 15, Vic Obiski 2, Jordan Watson 9.
EAST: Hannah Tyler 3, Gianni Wimbish-Gay 11, Leshantie Jones 5, Ariana Ramsey 2, Alayeh Bryant 1, Lamira Cleveland 4, Layla Higgins 3, Brandalyn Rice 24.
Halftime: East 22-21. 3-pointers: Flores 3, Ashman 3, Ogbevire, Tyler. Records: Fulshear 2-0; East 1-1. JV: Fulshear 60-25.
