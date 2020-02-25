SINTON – Leilani Wimbish-Gay had no idea when she made a layup to put Victoria East ahead with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter of what was to come.
As it turned out, that was the last points Wimbish-Gay would score in her high school career, and the last points the Lady Titans would score this season.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial scored the game’s final six points and captured a 53-47 Class 5A regional quarterfinal win Tuesday night at the Sinton gym.
“I think we made some decisions and turnovers and some things that we did that kind of hurt us,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “But they played hard. They had a great season.”
The Lady Eagles improved to 33-7 and advanced to the regional tournament, where they will face the winner of the San Antonio Wagner-Kerrville Tivy game.
The Lady Titans ended the season with a 27-10 record.
“It’s heartbreak,” said senior Zakari Perry. “I really felt like we put hard work into this. There are things we could have done better, but I believe we left it all on the court. That’s all I can ask of this team.”
The teams had met twice before in District 30-5A play and split their games.
The game was close throughout with the biggest lead being eight points by Veterans Memorial in the third quarter.
But East’s defense and poor free-throw shooting by the Lady Eagles allowed the Lady Titans to take the lead.
East closed out the third quarter with a three-point play by Wimbish-Gay and scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 41-38 lead.
Thanks to seven missed free throws, the Lady Titans held the lead until the 2:09 mark and regained it on Wimbish-Gay’s layup.
But after Veterans Memorial went up 49-48, Wimbish-Gay missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, and the Lady Eagles scored the game’s final four points at the free-throw line.
“Looking at the talent we have on this team, it’s almost like anything less than really actually going to the state tournament,” Wimbish-North said. “Although they had a great year, in my mind as a coach it feels like failure to me as a coach.”
Brandalyn Rice and Hannah Tyler each scored nine points for the Lady Titans.
Tyler made three 3-pointers, and also limited Veterans Memorial’s leading scorer Kaitlin Brooks to eight points.
Keira Lavers led the Lady Eagles with 18 points.
“I’m a senior and this is my last year and I feel like I went out with the right group,” Perry said, “so that’s a blessing.”
