Victoria East's Chloe Spencer (21) dribbles during a District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Miller at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.

 Advocate File Photo

Kyleigh Spree-Kolos and Chloe Spencer combined for four goals to lead Victoria East to a 4-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Spree-Kolos was assisted by Jonbenet Limon and Aysha Izaguirre. 

Spencer's goal was also assisted by Izaguirre. 

Goalkeepers Emma Seiler and Alyssa Garcia combined for 11 saves to secure the shutout. 

Maiden Gay and Limon led the defense with nine steals.

The Lady Titans (13-4-2, 8-1-1) continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi Miller on the road. 

