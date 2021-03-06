Victoria East had a rough start to the VISD Softball Tournament.
The Lady Titans fell to Calhoun in the opening game and did not appear to be playing as a unit.
But from there, the Lady Titans regrouped and won three of their next four games, earning wins against Beeville, Somerset and Sinton before Saturday's finale.
Facing off against C.E. King from Houston, East came back from an early deficit to tie the game but ultimately suffered a 5-3 walk-off loss in five innings.
"At this point everybody's tired. Everybody's worn out," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "Strung together some good at bats, didn't make quite as many adjustments as we would've liked to. We thought they were very beatable, and we didn't adjust very well."
East had runners in scoring position at the top of the first inning, but Kelsey Perez was tagged out at the plate to end the inning. King capitalized right away and scored two runs in the bottom of the first.
Mariah Steen drove in East's first run with an RBI single that scored Maggie Lemons in the the second.
After King scored another run in the bottom of the second, East tied the game in the third after Madison Lemons scored off a wild pitch, and Maggie Lemons drove in Brooke Escalona with an RBI double.
"It's not the outcome that we expected, but the way that we played in the tournament was a lot better than how we played in the past," Maggie Lemons said. "I feel that we could've beat this team, but it happens. Everybody has their bad games."
Kailyn Salas started on the mound for the Lady Titans and threw 37 pitches in two innings, giving up three runs on four hits and walking one.
Ava Gonzalez replaced Salas in the third inning and despite going deep in every inning, kept the game tied at three heading into the fifth.
East had chances to do damage in the fourth inning with some hard at-bats, but the Lady Panthers made leaping plays on defense to snatch balls out of the air and keep the Lady Titans off the bags.
"I'll give it to them. They hit the ball. They took their walks when they were given to them, and they made some defense plays there that saved some runs for sure," Buck said.
Gonzalez earned her third strikeout in the bottom of the fifth and came within one out of escaping the inning. But a two-strike walk, King hit a single that scored two runs and gave the Lady Panthers the 5-3 victory.
Gonzalez finished throwing 57 pitches over three innings, giving up three runs on two hits, striking out three and walking two.
"Just look at this as a learning experience and look at the little things that we need to work on," Perez said. "Of course everyone has things to work on, but we can look at this, see what we need to work on and be ready for our district games."
East finishes the tournament 3-3 but with an improved style of play from its opening game.
"With the exception of this game, the four games before this we played pretty darn good ball," Buck said. "It's really hard to be mad about that. It gives them a little confidence and a little encouragement moving into three district games coming up next week."
East next plays at Flour Bluff at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
VISD Softball Tournament
C.E. King 5, Victoria East 3
East: 012 00: 3 7 5
King: 210 02: 5 6 2
Highlights: (E) Kelsey Perez 2-for-3; Madison Lemons 1-for-3, run; Tal Evans 0-for-2, walk; Maggie Lemons 2-for-3, RBI, run; Savannah Chavez 0-for-2, walk; Mariah Steen, 2-for-2, RBI; Brooke Escalona run.
Records: Victoria East 5-9
