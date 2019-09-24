Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Victoria East couldn’t have asked for a better start after building a comfortable lead in each of the first two sets against Corpus Christi King.
Unfortunately for the Lady Titans, the Lady Mustangs couldn’t have asked for a better finish.
East had two chances to close out the first two sets, but King was able to rally to win both – including the third set to capture a 27-25, 25-22, 25-12 District 30-5A win Tuesday night at the East gym.
“We have to work harder,” Wimbish-Gay said. “We have to do something to change what’s been happening because we’ve been close in so many games.”
The Lady Titans fell to 3-4 in district play and 10-18 overall.
East still has nine district games left – starting with crosstown rival Victoria West on Friday.
“I’m going to work hard,” said Wimbish-Gay, who finished with a team-high 13 kills, 3 blocks and 8 digs. “I’m going to encourage my teammates to work hard. We need to win Friday to help give us a chance at the playoffs.”
East came out strong in the first set behind Wimbish-Gay, Zakari Perry and Lauren Vahalik.
The Lady Titans took a 13-8 lead before the Lady Mustangs (5-2, District 30-5A) went on a 6-1 run to tie the match at 14.
Both teams traded points and saw seven lead changes in the final moments with King coming away victorious with the set win.
The second set also contained drama with both teams trading points in the final moments.
An ace by Wimbish-Gay gave East a 21-20 lead, but the Lady Mustangs went on a 5-1 run to secure the match.
“We have a tough mental game to push through,” said East head coach Autumn Lance. “The skill is right there, and we’re there with every team in our district. We have a lot of potential to carry forward, but we have to find a way to push through what’s going on independently and on the court between us as a team.”
The Lady Titans also received strong contributions from Morgan Kimbrough and Trinity Morris, who combined for 19 assists.
Brandalyn Rice, Perry and Vahalik combined for 11 kills.
“We fought really hard,” said junior Kaylyn Matula. “We want to step on the court and show the connection we have and push through the tough moments. We have to take the weight off our shoulders and rely on our teammates. We have to realize we have each other’s back, and we do things as a team.”
East hopes to bounce back in its matchup against the Warriors on Friday at the West gym.
West is 18-0 against the Lady Titans since both schools opened in 2010.
“We have to be on our best mental and physical game,” Lance said. “We have to make sure we’re communicating as a team because without fundamentals, we’re won’t be able to stack up against them. But I think we can. Any team in this district is beatable.”
District 30-5A
CC King 3, Victoria East 0
CC King 27 25 25
Victoria East 25 22 12
Highlights: (E) Hayden Ramirez 1 ace, 1 block, 3 digs; Lauren Vahalik 1 kill, 12 digs; Allison Vasquez 1 dig; Makala Vasquez 2 digs; Zakari Perry 1 ace, 4 kills, 15 digs; Julie Diebel 1 dig; Leilani Wimbish-Gay 1 ace, 13 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Morgan Kimbrough 1 kill, 8 digs; Trinity Morris 1 kill, 5 digs; Brandalyn Rice 6 kills, 1 dig. Record: Victoria East 10-18; 3-4. JV: CC King 2-0. Freshman: Victoria East 2-1
