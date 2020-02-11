Gianni Wimbish-Gay didn’t need much motivation for Victoria East’s final District 30-5A game.
The Lady Titans were playing Victoria West in the seniors’ last game at the East gym on Tuesday night.
“I just made a promise to my teammates to give my all tonight,” Wimbish-Gay said.
Wimbish-Gay scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Titans to a 48-38 win over the Warriors.
“That was the plan,” she said. “It was our seniors last time playing here and we wanted to get them a victory because they’ve been our big sisters.”
Wimbish-Gay played one of her most aggressive games of the season, driving to the basket for layups or pulling up for mid-range jump shots.
“I have been hoping that she would do that,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “For us, if she keeps doing that helps us to be better.”
Very little was at stake for either team, who have playoff games scheduled for Tuesday at the Eagle Dome in Woodsboro.
East (25-8) improved to 13-3 in district and finished third. The Lady Titans will play Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway in the late game.
West (18-16) dropped to 9-7 in district and finished fourth. The Warriors will play Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the early game.
“To come out with a victory over your cross-town rival, I think the kids are feeling good about themselves,” Wimbish-North said. “There are some things I challenged them with that we have to do better. But overall, we’re happy we won the game.”
East never trailed and led by as many as 17 points early in the fourth quarter.
Leilani Wimbish-Gay scored 13 points for the Lady Titans, who created numerous turnovers with their man-to-man defense.
“This was a rivalry game so it’s always kind of tough in the beginning,” Wimbish-North said. “We were kind of tight and different kids had jitters. But I don’t want to take anything away from West. I thought they played hard, and are better than the last time we played them. I think our kids buckled down and played the kind of defense the way we needed to, especially in the second half.”
The Warriors struggled offensively, and had scored only 24 points through the first three quarters.
“Definitely on the offensive end I think we had some opportunities that we didn’t take care of,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “I think basically on the offensive end we were stagnant. It’s going to be a tough time any time we don’t put the ball in the hole.”
Aliza Scott scored 12 points and Alana Johnson had 10 to lead the Warriors. But Ashley Giesalhart was limited to nine points, and Aaliyah Castillo scored three points.
“We have to play good defense, but we have to take care of it on the other end,” Jimenez said. “I think when we struggle offensively, usually Aaliyah or Ashley are cold and I think nine points are not enough from our main scorers.”
Giani Wimbish-Gay’s offensive output was a positive sign for the Lady Titans, and she knows it will have to continue to have success in the playoffs.
“I’m going to have to get in the right mind set,” she said. “I need to have that mentality.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 48, Victoria West 38
Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 4, Aaliyah Castillo 3, Ashley Giesalhart 9, Aliza Scott 12, Alana Johnson 10. (E) Giani Wimbish-Gay 18, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 1, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 13, Zakari Perry 4, Shazade Williams 2, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 6. Halftime: East 25-20. 3-pointers: Johnson 2. Records: West 18-16, 9-7; East 25-8, 13-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.