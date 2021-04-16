EL CAMPO — The rain fell harder and the wind got colder as the game progressed, but even the weather couldn't halt El Campo's offense.
The Ladybirds have not lost since late February and came into Friday's District 24-4A game against Navasota on a 13-game winning streak and 10-run ruling seven of their eight district opponents.
The one exception, the visiting Lady Rattlers.
But despite falling behind in the first inning, El Campo stormed back with two homeruns to take a 12-2 victory in five innings.
"It's a huge difference in round two," said El Campo head coach Roxanne Cavazos. "It took us a little bit longer in the first round to make adjustments against this team. We worked on making the adjustments we needed to make, and the girls did that. That helped us with the outcome of the run rule."
Navasota scored two runs on two hits off El Campo starting pitcher Mackenzie "Mac" Matlock, but the Ladybirds responded right away.
Infielder Kate Bubela hit a two-run homerun — her 14th homerun of the season — over the left field wall to tie the game at two a piece.
"I looked for the ball in my zone, and I swung," Bubela said. "You want to win every inning. It doesn't matter how many runs you score, but you want to win the inning. That's what we try to do."
Madisyn "Madi" Matlock followed up with an inside-the-park homerun on the next at bat to give El Campo its first lead in what proved to be the game winning run.
The Ladybirds would score five runs in the first inning and lead 12-2 after three as the team scored 12 runs on 10 hits and four Navasota errors.
It's an offensive output that has defined El Campo's season.
"The saying is hitting's contagious, and I've instilled that in this group of kids," Cavazos said. "If the person in front of you doesn't do their job, it's the person behind them's responsibility to pick them up, and I think the girls have done a great job of doing that."
Bubela was intentionally walked on her next two at-bats, but the hitters behind her, Alyssa Mendez and Allyson Rioux each had two hits as El Campo's offense continued to click.
"I'm not very happy whenever they walk me," Bubela said, "but it's part of the game, and I've come to understand more of it whenever it's been happening more lately."
After giving up the two runs in the first inning, Mac Matlock focused up and struck out five batters over three innings without giving up another hit.
Getting run support on offense energized her to shut down Navasota's offense.
"Everyone in the lineup is pretty good, we don't have any bad apples," said Mac Matlock. "It gives me really good motivation cause having the team behind my back really lifts weight off my shoulders when I need an out."
Bridget Dorotik pitched the final two innings and struck out four to preserve the 12-2 win.
With a district title already secured, the focus is on wrapping up an undefeated district season when El Campo hosts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"This lineup doesn't have any bad apples," Mac Matlock said. "Everyone hits the ball. We work hard and just excited for playoffs."
DISTRICT 24-4A
El Campo 12, Navasota 2 (5 innings)
NAV: 200 00 - 2 3 4
ELC: 543 00 - 12 10 1
W: Mackenzie "Mac" Matlock; L: Emily Ripkoski
Highlights: (E) Mac Matlock 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 K, 0-for-4, R; Kate Bubela 1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Alyssa Mendez 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Allyson Rioux 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Bridget Dorotik 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB. (N) Emily Ripkoski 7.0 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 1 K, 4 BB, 2-for-3, R; Trinity Loukanis 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Lexi Nobles 0-for-3, R.
Records: El Campo 17-2, 9-0; Navasota 10-16, 3-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.