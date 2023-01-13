EL CAMPO — Zane Garner did not have great expectations for the District 12-4A swimming and diving meet.
Garner was determined to win his events and help El Campo capture the team championship, but wasn’t expecting to swim his fastest times.
But Garner surprised himself by setting school and pool records in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay to claim boys high-point honors Friday at the El Campo Aquatic Center.
“This is supposed to be a slow pool, but I got my best times,” said Garner, a senior who has signed with Texas-Permian Basin. “I’m happy with it and I’m looking forward to regionals and state.”
Garner’s performance helped the Ricebirds capture the team championship with 125 points, outdistancing Van Vleck, which finished second with 95 points.
El Campo senior Dylan Cook also won four gold medals. Cook won the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
The Ladybirds were even more dominating, winning the team title with 162 points. Brazosport was second with 76 points.
“I am very proud of how they did,” said El Campo boys and girls coach Kelly Garner. “This is the first time this year that some of them have worn their tech suits and only the second time for some of them.
“A lot of them had their fastest times today and I’m not sure how many pool records they broke. But they broke quite a few pool records and I couldn’t ask for anything better than that going into regionals for sure.”
Kelly Garner was surprised with his son’s times and encouraged by what it means for the regional meet.
“I don’t know where that motivation came from,” Kelly Garner said. “I hadn’t even thought to tell him about that. But the times he swam in the back and the fly were personal bests and school records and pool records. He had a really good day.”
Zane Garner admitted he had his mind on the upcoming regional and hopefully state meets.
“I was thinking about getting the records and I was thinking about getting up towards state and how I would have people pushing me and I would maybe be behind,” he said. “Right now, I have the best time in 4A state in the fly. I’m just looking to try and win that.”
The Ladybirds won six events, including four gold medals for juniors Riley Wallis and three for Juliann Little.
Wallis won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Little won the 50 freestyle, and both swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“There were certain records our team wanted to break,” Little said. “Overall, we just wanted to get good times and just have a good meet. I think we just showed up today and we were like we need to win this. We just went as hard as we could and overall as a team, we did really well.”
This is the first season of Class 4A swimming and diving and El Campo is taking full advantage of the opportunity.
“Now we have a better chance of moving onto state than we did last year,” Little said. “It’s like an extra push to go harder.”
NOTES: Brazosport’s Sophie Stowers earned girls high-point honors...The top four swimmers in each event advance to the regional meet, which is scheduled for Jan. 27-28 at the Houston Lamar Natatorium.
District 12-4A MeetGirls
Team totals: 1, El Campo, 162; 2, Brazosport, 76; 3, Bay City, 74; 4, Van Vleck, 59; 5, Sweeny, 40; 6, Columbia 17; 7, Palacios, 11.
200 medley relay – 1, El Campo.
200 freestyle – 1, Abagail Miksch, Columbia.
200 individual medley – 1, Victoria Sliva, Bay City.
50 freestyle – 1, Juliann Little, El Campo.
1-meter diving – 1, Holly Foegelle, El Campo.
100 butterfly – 1, Sophia Stowers, Brazosport.
100 freestyle – 1, Riley Wallis, El Campo.
500 freestyle – 1, Megan Moya, Bay City.
200 freestyle relay – 1, El Campo.
100 backstroke – 1, Sophie Stowers, Brazosport.
100 breaststroke – 1, Riley Wallis, El Campo.
400 freestyle relay – 1, Bay City.
Boys
Team totals: 1, El Campo, 125; 2, Van Vleck, 95; 3, Columbia, 61; 4, Bay City, 57; 5, Palacios, 36; 6, Sweeny, 33; 7, Brazosport, 22.
200 medley relay – 1, El Campo.
200 freestyle – 1, Jomar Baez Rodriguez, Bay City.
200 individual medley – 1, Kaden Beal, El Campo.
50 freestyle – 1, Dylan Cook, El Campo.
1-meter diving – 1, Ian Ramos, Bay City.
100 butterfly – 1, Zane Garner, El Campo.
100 freestyle – 1, Dylan Cook, El Campo.
500 freestyle – 1, James Trammel, Palacios.
200 freestyle relay – 1, El Campo.
100 backstroke – 1, Zane Garner, El Campo.
100 breaststroke – 1, Jomar Baez Rodriguez, Bay City.
400 freestyle relay – 1, Van Vleck.