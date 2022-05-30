WEIMAR — Skylar Heger understands Weimar’s tradition on the diamond almost as well as anyone.

Heger, a senior catcher, has heard firsthand accounts of Weimar’s first of five baseball state championships in 1996 from her father, Lance, who also happened to be a senior catcher for the Wildcats at the time.

She’s seen her dad’s championship ring on display since she was a child and got to witness Weimar’s state softball championship teams of 2013 and 2014.

When the Ladycats (32-6) take the field at the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field at 4 p.m. Tuesday to face Crawford (27-3) in the Class 2A semifinals, it will be the last chance for Heger and fellow seniors Malarie Mican and Destynee Kremling to win a state championship.

“It’s very important,” Heger said. “As my dad won a state championship, I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps and get a state ring, too.”

Weimar enters Tuesday’s semifinal riding a 12-game winning streak, which included a diving catch by junior center fielder Harper Price with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of the regional final series to seal a 2-1 win over Thorndale and the Ladycats' ninth state appearance.

“My heart was racing,” said junior pitcher and Colorado State commit Reagan Wick. “The bases were loaded with a 1-2 count. From the moment that it hit the bat to when it hit Harper’s glove, I was just speechless. As soon as she caught it, I ran as fast as I could out to her and I started crying.”

Price was unable to make an adjustment on a fly ball to right field in a 1-0 loss to Stamford a year ago in the state semifinal and had to wait nearly a year for redemption.

“She’s been living with that, and that (catch) takes that away,” said Weimar coach Roger Maupin after Thursday’s win. “She saved us.”

Weimar's winning streak dates back to April 5, when Ganado edged the Ladycats 2-1 before going on to win the District 29-2A title.

After struggling to find the big hit in the April meeting, Maupin told Mican, “It’s not the end of our season.”

“We talked about that at our district meeting, that our district always gets us prepared,” Maupin said. “It’s been that way since we’ve been put together.”

On top of a gauntlet district schedule, Weimar had to work to put the right pieces in the right spots to find success after the graduation of five seniors.

During this winning streak, the Ladycats have outscored opponents 111-15 with five shutouts.

A big part of the streak is attributable to Weimar's depth in the pitcher’s circle. The Ladycats boast two consistent starters and five total pitchers.

Last year, Wick and Paige Pavlu combined to win 40 games, with Wick recording 26 of those decisions.

Along with Wick, a left-hander, freshman Taylor Smith has given Weimar a stout one-two punch.

“We really knew after Ganado we had to step it up because we were going to face a lot of teams that had a lot of power as we got further in playoffs,” Wick said. “We knew we had to work hard. We knew we had to hit our spots and do everything we could to make it easy for our defense. We have a great defense that’s behind us.”

Mican was at McCombs field when her sister, Madison, helped Weimar to the consecutive championships in 2013 and 2014.

Like Wick, she’s ready to follow in her family’s footsteps.

“Seeing the team bonding and excitement really put a fire in me,” Mican said. “Just seeing them, I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of that one day.’”