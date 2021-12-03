SAN ANTONIO — Mistakes put Industrial in a hole for the second straight year against Lago Vista.
Playing in the Class 3A, Division I regional final on Friday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium, the Cobras were looking for revenge after losing to Lago Vista in the regional semifinals a year prior.
But Lago Vista was able to break through Industrial's defense and took advantage of three interceptions by quarterback Matthew Davis to come away with a 35-21 victory.
Industrial falls short of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 1951.
"Any time you start the game down two scores it's hard to get yourself out of the whole," said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. "But our kids fought and they started digging and I'm proud of their effort."
Lago Vista (10-3) used a pair of defensive/special teams scores to down Industrial (11-3) least season, and turnovers again swung momentum in the Vikings' favor.
Lago Vista quarterback Bowen Stobb opened the scoring with a 59-yard pass to Berend Kahlden and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown on Industrial's ensuing drive to put the Vikings up 15-0 midway through the first quarter.
Collin Davis and Gavin Hester each had an interception on the night as Lago Vista led 21-7 at halftime.
"They struck first and they struck hard and they caught us off guard," said Industrial linebacker Jackson Fluitt. "They kept the lead and the kept it throughout the whole game and props to them."
Fluitt had Industrial's biggest plays on defense, intercepting Stobb in the second quarter and blocking a punt that Daniel Drastata recovered for a touchdown.
Davis finished the night with 106 yards on 18 carries — including a 61-yard second quarter touchdown for Industrial's first score — and had 202 passing yards, with a 37-yard touchdown to Mason Roe.
But the Cobras could not get closer than 14 points as Logan Parson's 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth all but sealed it for the Vikings.
"Just can't believe it. It's been a fun ride," Davis said. "There was gonna be one winner, one loser. We just didn't come out on top. That's how the game's played."
Despite giving up 10 penalties, Lago Vista disrupted Industrial's offense throughout the night and forced two turnovers on downs in the second half, killing the Cobras' comeback chances.
"It's been a roller coaster since the first game," Fluitt said. "We've had people go down, we've had unexpected injuries, our quarterback going down, starters going down. If we could have a team motto it'd be perseverance. We have played hard for every single game no matter what."
Industrial's 19 seniors, who played all four years under Dixon, graduate with 38 wins in four years, two district titles and carried the Cobras to the regional final for the first time since 2005.
"I hope the young kids look at the hard work and the dedication that this senior class had, and the stuff they did extra to make themselves this. I hope our younger group learn from that group. There's some good young uns here and they're. I'm gonna miss these seniors and I just hope with this next group that we're able to reload."
