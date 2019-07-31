Jan Lahodny was two days away from leaving for a cruise with players from her 1989 state-finalist basketball team at Victoria High when she received a call from Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North.
Wimbish-North was having trouble finding a varsity assistant coach and asked if Lahodny would reconsider an offer to return to coaching.
Lahodny was going to refuse when she turned her attention to the television at her Flatonia residence.
“I was going to text her and tell her I’d do anything for her, but I’m too old,” Lahodny said. “So I’m watching television and Donald Trump and Joe Biden were up there bickering about who was fit for the job. I’m going, ‘If those two old codgers can be president of the United States, I think at 72 I have a few miles left under me.’”
Lahodny accepted the offer and will join Wimbish-North’s staff Aug. 15 when school begins.
“I’m trying to work out the logistics of everything,” Lahodny said. “But I’m really excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I told her, ‘Yulonda, I don’t want people thinking I’m coming in here starting off a new career. That’s way past me. I’m here to assist.’”
Lahodny won 707 games during a 29-year head coaching career at Shiner, Victoria High and Schulenburg.
She led her teams to 10 state tournament appearances and three state championships.
Former Victoria High coach Jan Lahodny to become an assistant at Victoria East. pic.twitter.com/GVqdTrTx9M— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 1, 2019
Wimbish-North made two state tournament appearances while playing for Lahodny, and was a member of the 1982 state championship team before going on to play for the University of Texas’ undefeated national championship team.
“There’s so much I learned from her,” Wimbish-North said. “Just defensively, I think she will help us be better defensively. But there’s so many ways she can help us in all areas. It’s going to be a high level of expectation and your work ethic is going to be right. I think she’s going to be an asset in all areas.”
Lahodny hasn’t coached since the 1998, but has taught camps and frequently speaks at clinics.
“We’ve visited,” Lahodny said. “It’s going to be Yulonda’s idea, Jan’s idea, what does the staff have to say, what are our points of agreement, how are we going to implement this, and Yulonda’s final decision.”
Wimbish-North sees Lahodny’s primary role as helping players develop their skills.
“I know her passion and what’s important to her and I’m in agreement with and it is player development,” Wimbish-North said. “So that’s our focus and that’s one of the main things we’ll work on in the preseason.”
Lahodny watched the East’s bi-district playoff loss to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff last season and could see one area where improvement is needed.
“I felt sorry for them,” Lahodny said. “They seemed nervous and they seemed hesitant on offense. They were missing such easy shots. If they had made half their three- or four-foot jump shots, they’d have been in the game.”
Wimbish-North has led the Lady Titans to the playoffs in every season since the program started in the 2000-2001 season, including the 2002 state tournament.
Wimbish-North is convinced Lahodny will help add to the success.
“To me it just seems so special because I know the influence she had on my life and to be honest with you being able to attend the University of Texas had a lot to do with her preparation and stuff that she instilled in me and taught me,” Wimbish-North said. “Now, the kids get to be around that person who had such an impact. They’ll all be able to have that influence now and that’s special.”
