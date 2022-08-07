A wardrobe change in the middle of a round was not expected by Brian Comegys.
The Lake Travis grad and Abilene Cristian University-bound golfer was forced to swap his clothes after the first of two storms rolled through Victoria Country Club during the final round of the Texas Golf Association South Amateur on Sunday.
The two delays lasted more than three hours combined with the final stoppage dragging on for two hours and 20 minutes.
It didn’t bother Comegys, who carded five birdies and one bogey for a final round 4-under 67 to win the South Amateur wire-to-wire at 10-under (206) for the tournament.
The win gives Comegys an exemption into the 114th Texas Amateur.
During the delays, Comegys hoped to stay as loose as possible waiting for play to resume.
“Once you get down there and sit for a little bit, you start to get a little bit anxious and looking at the leaderboard,” Comegys said. “The best thing to do was to go out there, get loose and just keep playing golf. I knew I had the game out there this week. I just needed to get back in the groove and finish it off.”
Comegys’ only dropped shot was a bogey on the par-4 16th hole. He rebounded on the 17th with a birdie before a par on the par-5 18th confirmed the win with rounds of 67, 71 and 67.
He knew he had to play nearly perfect in the three-day tournament or else the difficulty of the course would’ve forced him into higher scores.
“If you’re out of position, you have to make a save. If you’re in position, you have to capitalize on it,” Comegys said. “Every hole is a challenge and it doesn’t get easy. So being in position every single time was my No. 1 priority.”
The final group provided a challenge for the future West Texas resident, who carried a four-shot lead over the field entering Sunday.
Massimo Garcia, of Laredo, eagled the first hole to move to 3-under and within two shots of Comegys. Holden Hamilton, of Texas City, was 2-under through the first four holes to start on Sunday and was within one shot of the leader at the time. David Harrison, a senior at UTSA, finished second at 5-under (71-72-68–211) for the tournament.
Garcia carded five bogeys to finish at 4-over (76) for the day and 3-over (219) for the tournament. Hamilton, who will play at Louisiana-Monroe this coming season, finished the day at even par and 3-under for the tournament to finish third.
“I really knew I had to put up a good round today,” Hamilton said. “I knew Brian was a good golfer. I’ve seen him at a few tournaments lately. It was a lot of fun being in the last group. I’ve had that experience before. I’ve put myself in a position where I try to play against one guy who might be ahead of me and it all goes wrong. I just wanted to go out there today and do my thing. I think I did, for the most part.”
St. Joseph grad Jacob Peña rebounded from his 77 (+5) on Saturday, turning in a 2-under 70 to finish in a tie for 10th at 2-over (218).
The Texas A&M-San Antonio sophomore was aiming for a good start after opening the second round at 7-over through three holes.
He birdied the first, fourth and eighth holes with his lone bogey coming on the seventh. He was even on the back nine.
“I knew as long as I could get through the first three holes, I could turn in a good round,” Peña said. “Obviously, I did a lot better today on those first few. It just carried over to the rest of the round.”
Peña, Comegys and Hamilton hope their performances carry over into their respective college seasons.
“It gives me a lot of confidence, especially since I’m going (to ACU) in two and a half weeks,” Comegys said. “Tournaments start right when we get there and you’re expected to play.”
