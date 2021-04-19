Shooting a career round in the final round of the Oklahoma City U.C. Ferguson Classic has led University of Houston-Victoria men’s golfer Jaxon Langford to being named the Association of Independent Institution Conference men’s golfer of the week for the week of April 12-18.
Langford, a freshman from Fredericksburg, posted a career low round of 65 in the final round of the U.C. Ferguson Classic to finish tied for second in the 54-hole event with a 10-under 203 after posting rounds of 69-69-65. His 65 also tied a UHV career low round record, while his 203 score set a low tournament round versus par school record.
He is currently ranked No. 74 in the Golfstat individual NAIA rankings.
