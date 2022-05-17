Jaxon Langford fired an opening round 6-under 65 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to help UHV to an even-par team score through one round at the NAIA national championship.
Langford, a sophomore from Fredericksburg, shot a bogey-free round with birdies on holes 1, 2, 9, 10, 14 and 17 to finish the first round in fourth place, one stroke behind three players tied for first at 7-under.
Max Schliesing finished the first round at 1-under and in a tie for 18th with 16 others. The Swiss native carded seven birdies in his round.
Carson Caylor (73), Will Paton (76) and Jacob Flores (77) rounded out the team for UHV. The Jaguars (284) are currently four strokes behind the team leaders.
