OKLAHOMA CITY – University of Houston-Victoria freshman Jaxon Langford set or tied several marks in the UHV record books during the final around of the U.C. Ferguson Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University at the Lincoln Park Golf Club.
His three round total snapped a UHV mark for low tournament round versus par.
Langford posted rounds of 32-33-65 and finished the tournament tied for second at 10-under-par 203 to set a new low tournament round versus par record. The old record was a 7-under-par 209 set by Jonathan Allen in the 2011-12 season.
Langford also set a new mark for the best 54-hole total tournament score with his 203, eclipsing Allen’s old mark of 66-74-69-209 set in the 2011-12 season. His final round 65 also ties the best third round score and lowest tournament round score and was the tournament’s low round of the day.
Despite another record day for the Jaguars, they struggled, playing the final seven holes at seven over to finish with a 284 and in fifth place with a 54-hole score of 844. The 844 score also set a new UHV low-54 hole team score, breaking the old mark of 858 set at the 2010-11 TLU John Bohmann.
The Jaguars finished the day in fifth place in the 15-team field and fifth-ranked Bellevue took the team title with a 27-under-par 825 after posting a final round 276.
Behind Langford for UHV, Max Schliesing posted a 4-under 209 with a final round 72, while Ben Lake added a final round 72 for a 217, Will Paton a 78 for a 218 and Jacob Flores a 75 for a 222. Dawson Frye playing as a medalist, carded a final round 74 for a 213.
