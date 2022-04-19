UHV sophomore Jaxon Langford was tired of waiting.

The sophomore from Fredericksburg finished second at the Blinn Invite on April 4 and was ready for his breakthrough. It tied his previous best finishes.

Langford shot a final-round 1-over-par 73 at Victoria Country Club on Tuesday for a three-round score of 1-over 217 to win the individual title at the Red River Athletic Conference men's golf tournament.

It was his first career collegiate win. Prior to Blinn, his best finishes this year were tied for third, 11th, 31st and 20th.

“I’ve had a really good semester and I just haven’t been able to get the win yet,” Langford said. “I’ve been close. I’m just glad I was able to secure the win.”

Langford knew entering Monday’s 36-hole opening day he would have a chance to win his first collegiate tournament. He was one stroke back after the first 18 holes.

After shooting 2-under in the second round and finishing even-par after the first day, the business management major was sure he’d sit on top of the leaderboard.

“I had nothing to lose,” Langford said. “I was already one (stroke) back of the lead and I started pretty pretty poorly again. I just started loosening up and made a few putts here and there. It really got me going.”

Langford’s breakthrough helped UHV to a team score of 21-over 885 to beat Our Lady of the Lake University by 38 strokes and defend its RRAC crown for a second consecutive season.

The Jaguars advance to the NAIA National Championship tournament May 17-20 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

UHV finished 14th a year ago in its first appearance at nationals.

Defending its championship is exactly what UHV expected to do at one of its home tracks.

“They all believe in each other,” said coach Garrett Adair. “If one of them is playing badly, they have confidence that everyone else can pick them up. They all know what they’re capable of. We’re surrounded by a bunch of good players. Qualifying to make the conference team was hard. We’ve always had a lot of depth.”

Carson Caylor, a junior, finished second at 4-over following rounds of 77, 68 and 75. Flores made it a clean sweep of the top three for UHV after finishing 9-over with rounds of 73, 73 and 79.

Will Paton and Max Schliesing finished with scores of 228 (79-73-76) and 230 (83-72-75), respectively, to finish fifth and sixth.

Paton and Schliesing are the two UHV expects to lead the way each tournament with 2021 scoring averages of 74.01 and 72.1, respectively.

Having depth to lean on entering nationals gives UHV elevated expectations.

“It’s super exciting. I’m ready to go,” Langford said. “I think we have a good chance at winning this tournament, or at least getting top five. I think we’ve all come together well.”

For full results, click here.