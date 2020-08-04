UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of junior college transfer Krystal Rodriguez to the team on Tuesday.
Rodriguez, a 2019 graduate of Langham Creek High School, transfers to UHV after a year at Laredo College.
She played in five games at Laredo College during the shortened 2020 season compiling a .750 batting average (3-for-4), with one RBI, one double and three runs. She received first team all-district honors as a senior and junior at Langham Creek, along with second-team recognition as a sophomore.
The four-year letter winner served as varsity captain as a junior and senior and was named Langham Creek’s MVP her sophomore and junior years. She was also Langham Creek’s defensive player of the year as a sophomore and offensive player of the year as a senior.
She compiled a .362 batting average during her four years at Langham Creek with a .424 on-base percentage and a .914 fielding percentage.
She was also recognized in the classroom earning Academic All-District 17-6A honors and Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State honors.
