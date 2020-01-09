Thirteen teams are scheduled to participate in the VISD Swim and Dive Invite at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Diving is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, and swimming is set to begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The meet was originally scheduled for November, but postponed because of mechanical problems at the Aquatics Center.
Victoria West, Victoria East, Victoria Faith Academy, El Campo, Wharton, Hallettsville and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will be among the local and area teams participating.
Other teams include Calallen, Miller, Ray and Tuloso-Midway from Corpus Christi, Columbus and Magnolia.
The District 27-5A meet will return to the Aquatics Center. Diving is scheduled for Jan. 23 and swimming will be held Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.