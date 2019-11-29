Shiner vs Refugio football
Refugio's Austin Ochoa runs the ball on the quarterback keeper for the first down against Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.

 Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com

In a game for the ages, the Refugio Bobcats had an incredible and improbable fourth-quarter comeback to beat Shiner on a 35-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.

Stay tuned for more details and a full story.

