In a game for the ages, the Refugio Bobcats had an incredible and improbable fourth-quarter comeback to beat Shiner on a 35-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.
Stay tuned for more details and a full story.
Final Refugio 45, Shiner 43.— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Jordy Martinez 35 FG. with 0:05 left in 4Q. Refugio 45, Shiner 43.— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Refugio gets onside kick. 25 secconds left.— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Ochoa run stopped. Shiner 43, Refugio 42. 00:27 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Austin Ochoa 25 TD pass to Ethan Perez after Shiner fumble. Try to for 2 coming.— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Austin Ochoa 68 TD pass to Jordan Kelley. Kick failed. Shiner 43, Refugio 36. 2:35 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Doug Brooks 4 TD run. Bad snap on point try. TD came after 4th down stop was negated by face mask penalty. Shiner 43, Refugio 30. 3:04 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Austin Ochoa 76 TD pass to Jordan Kelley. Ochoa run for 2. Shiner 37, Refugio 30. 6:40 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Donyai Taylor 43 TD run. Bad snap on try. Shiner 37, Refugio 22. 7:01 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
Austin Ochoa 2 TD run. Ochoa run for 2. Shiner 31, Refugio 22. 10:56 4Q— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
End of 3Q Shiner 31, Refugio 14.— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 30, 2019
