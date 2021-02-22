GOLIAD — Industrial looked to be in good shape when Chace Thigpen made a layup with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Cobras took a 52-44 lead over Poth in their Class 3A bi-district game Monday night at the Goliad Events Center.
But looks can be deceiving, especially in the playoffs.
The Pirates rallied to tie the game before Mason Roe hit a pair of free throws to give Industrial a 55-53 lead with 14.68 seconds left.
Poth called a timeout with 10.45 seconds left before Casey James hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1 second remaining.
James’ only basket of the game gave the Pirates (12-7) a 56-55 win and sent them into the area round against the Lago Vista-Marion winner.
“We didn’t take care of the ball when we should of,” said Industrial coach Rusty Roe. “They hit the shots that count. They did a good job of hitting the shots that counted.”
Poth did not make a 3-pointer in the first half, but converted six times in the second half.
Aidan Dehoyos made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to share high-point honors with Hayden Davis.
“It was just a matter of time,” Rusty Roe said. “They’re a good shooting team. You know we were in their face and they hit a few. They had the ball last and hit the last one.”
Industrial took a 10-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Mason Roe with 2:38 left in the first quarter and held it until Poth went on a 8-0 run to go ahead 35-29 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.
Mason Roe led the Cobras with 15 points, Devin Barr scored 14 and Thigpen and Kael Estes each scored 10 points.
Barr scored eight of his points in the first half, mostly from under the basket. But Industrial struggled to get him the ball in the second half.
“That’s what happens when you haven’t played in a week and a half,” the older Roe said.
Industrial retook the lead on a free throw by Mason Roe with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter and built its eight-point advantage.
But the lead and the season disappeared.
“They did a good job of coming back,” the coach said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball when we should have.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Poth 56, Industrial 55
Points: (P) Hayden Davis 19, Aidan Dehoyos 19, Tristan Trevino 5, Jaeden Freeman 3, Nathan Guevera 3, Cowboy Payne 4, Kasey James 3. (I) Parker Blackwell 2, Mason Roe 15, Clearance Hosey 4, Kael Estes 10, Chace Thigpen 10, Devin Barr 14.
Halftime: Industrial 20-18. 3-pointers: Dehoyos 4, Guevera, James, Roe, Thigpen. Records: Industrial 20-4, Poth 12-7.
