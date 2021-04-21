District 28-3A
Hallettsville 3, Columbus 1
COL: 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
HAL: 003 000 X — 3 5 0
W: Preston Amsden, 4-2; L: Johannes
Highlights: (H) Preston Amsden 4 H, 1 R, 6 K, 1-for-2; Rylan Schinler 2-for-3, R; Kyler Chovanetz 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, R.
District 31-2A
Refugio 15, Port Aransas 4
REF: 001 127 4 — 15 13 3
PA: 000 111 1 — 4 7 1
W: Jordan Kelley, 5-0; L: Tate Stegenga
Highlights: (R) Jordan Kelley 6.0 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 11 K, 2 BB, 2-for-3, RBI; Caleb Hesseltine 1.0 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 RBI; Ethan Perez 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Aaron Arredondo 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Victor Garcia 2-for-3, 3 SB; Allen Perez 2-for-4, 2B; (PA) Tate Stegenga 5.2 IP, 11 R, 11 H, 3 K, 3 BB, 3-for-4, 2B; Sawyer Ulch 1.1 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 1 K, 6 BB; Kyker Spaeth 2-for-3, 2 SB; Casey McGrady 1-for-3, RBI; Jeremiah Raub 1-for-3, SB
Records: Refugio 10-2, 10-1
