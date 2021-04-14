District 28-3A
Edna 9, Rice Consolidated 2
RCHS: 000 002 — 2 2 2
Edna: 001 062 — 9 8 1
W: Josh Muncrief
Highlights: (E) Josh Muncrief 6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 5 K, 2 BB. 1-for-3; Hunter Garza 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB; Layton Ressman 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R; Ian Braunholz 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R
Hallettsville 10, Palacios 5
PAL: 001 211 0 — 5 2 1
HAL: 000 334 X — 10 8 2
W: Trace Patek, 3-0; L: White
Highlights: (H) Trace Patek 7.0 IP, 5 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Dylan Vornsand 1-for-2, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Chase Janak 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B
District 31-2A
Refugio 6, Kenedy 3
KEN: 003 000 0 — 3 4 1
REF: 200 400 X — 6 8 1
W: Jordan Kelley, 4-0; L: Bryan Leal
Highlights: (R) Jordan Kelley 7.0 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 11 K, 1 BB, 1-for-2, RBI; Lukas Meza 2-for-4, RBI, SB; Isaiah Avery 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2B; Victoria Garcia 1-for-2, RBI, 2 SB; Ethan Perez 1-for-3, 2 SB; (K) Bryan Leal 4.0 IP, 6 R, 8 H, 2 K, BB, 1-for-3, RBI; Ryland Reyna 2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K, 2 BB; Nando Vargas 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Kameron Miller 1-for-3; L.J. Barrientez 1-for-3.
Records: Refugio 9-2, 9-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.