District 28-3A
Edna 12, Palacios 5
PAL: 031 100 — 5 5 3
EDN: 000 471 — 12 13 5
W: Hunter Garza
Highlights: (E) Hunter Garza 5.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 7 K, 6 BB; Layton Ressman 3-for-4, RBI, R, 3B; Hunter Howell 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B; Dawson Kallus 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 3B; KJ Fortenberry 2-for-4, RBI, R, 3B
District 31-2A
Refugio 10, Three Rivers 0
TR: 000 00 — 0 1 1
REF: 512 2X — 10 10 1
W: Jordan Kelley, 6-0; L: Daniel Diaz
Highlights: (R) Jordan Kelley 5.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 12 K, 3-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Troy Haug 2-for-3, 3 RBI, SB; Ethan Perez 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Antwaan Gross 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Allen Perez 1-for-2, SB; Ty LaFrance 1-for-2; (TR) Daniel Diaz 3.0 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 4 K, 2 BB; Matthew Zamzow 1.0 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 K; David Ray Garcia 1-for-2
Records: Refugio 11-2, 11-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.