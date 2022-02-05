Friday
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria East 52, Corpus Christi Ray 49
Points: (R) Noah Arreola 1, Mathew Benavides 4, Drake Schulz 3, Truman Thompson 11, Cage Ranton 20, Joseph Mata 4, Marc Garcia 4; (E) Brady Parker 10, Leslie Clark 4, Fernando Pena 18, Eric Franklin 4, Nijahrell Prater 8, Caden Williams 8.
Halftime: East 32-20. 3-pointers: Thompson 6, Ranton 3, Parker 2, Pena.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 91, Shiner 38
Points: (F) Jaidyn Guyton 20, Luke Law 15, Keyshaun Green 14, Duke Sodek 12, Angel Netro 10, Titan Targac 9, Alex Hernandez 5, Justin Marler 3, Dayton Cliffe 3.
Halftime: Flatonia 52-22. 3-Pointers: (F) Law, Sodek 2, Targac, Marler, Cliffe. Records: Flatonia 28-4, 9-0; Shiner 5-5 in district.
Girls
District 29-3A
Goliad 51, George West 48
Points: (G) A. Yanta 24, A. Amaro 10, K. Wunsch 8, R. Glass 5, R. Bohl 4; (GW) J. Otero 19, J. Cannon 10, J. Bartlett 6, R. Freeman 4, S. Guarjado 3, K. Cortez 3, A. Cobb 2, R. Martinez 1.
Halftime: Goliad 21-19. 3-Pointers: (G) Yanta, Amaro; (GW) Otero, Cortez. Records: Goliad 7-26, 4-9; George West 9-15, 3-10.
Saturday
Girls
District 28-3A
Palacios 47, Hallettsville 43
Points: (P) Ca. Polk 21, M. Wollam 14, A. Bowers 10, C. Graves 2, P. Lopez 1.
Halftime: Palacios 27-24. Records: Palacios 26-6, 9-4.
